Emboldened by the decision, Breed has said the city will clear tents from sidewalks and underpasses without warning people first, as has been the norm for years. On Thursday, the mayor went further, issuing an executive order directing city workers to offer bus tickets to homeless people before offering them shelter beds.

Homeless people are voicing their fears as the city moves forward with “very aggressive” sweeps promised by Mayor London Breed in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Grants Pass decision . The ruling gives cities broader authority to punish people for sleeping or camping outdoors, even if there is no available shelter space.

“They’re gonna get worse, be barbaric,” said 59-year-old Jeff “Tex” Connick, sitting in front of his tent on Treat Avenue, behind Best Buy. “They’re gonna throw our things away, arrest people.”

As San Francisco cracks down on homeless encampments , unhoused people say they are afraid of losing their property — and getting arrested.

Tracy Oxsen, 53, called the crackdown “cruel” and said Breed is abusing the homeless population for “political gain.”

“It’s inhumane,” said Oxsen, who sleeps under the Central Freeway. “They made us this way.”

She said the last time she was notified of a sweep was about two weeks ago. Workers posted a notice, so she was able to pack up before the trucks came. Now, that’s out the window.

“I’ll take whatever I can carry,” Oxsen said. “I’m gonna let them have what they want. I don’t wanna get arrested over it, but that’s probably what’s next.”

According to the San Francisco Police Department, nine people have been arrested during sweeps since Monday. Some were cited for illegal lodging, while others were taken into custody for other arrest warrants. No one has been booked into jail for illegal lodging, the department said, noting that people who are arrested on suspicion of illegal lodging are released at the scene. News of the arrests was first reported by 48Hills.

Connick said he too is worried about the city carrying out sweeps without notice. He claimed that in one such sweep about a year and a half ago, city workers threw his tent into a trash compactor and seized a $6,000 diesel generator his father had purchased for him. When he protested, they threatened him with jail time, he said.