A San Francisco woman spent nearly 15 hours over two days waiting to pick up her stolen vehicle from an impound lot, highlighting inefficiencies in the city’s recovery process.

Elizabeth Shipley discovered Tuesday morning that her 1994 Ford Ranger was missing from her Bernal Heights home and reported it stolen to the police. She didn’t realize it had been gone for two days as she rides BART to work. She was informed that the truck had been towed after the thief left it blocking a driveway in Potrero Hill.

Shipley went to the 7th Street impound lot around 10 a.m., expecting a quick recovery. Instead, she waited until nearly 7 p.m., hoping for an officer to arrive and process the vehicle as recovered. No officer arrived that day.