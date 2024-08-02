Skip to main content
Woman waits 15 hours over 2 days at impound lot to get her stolen car back

A blue pickup truck is superimposed onto a background featuring old calendar pages and vintage stopwatches, creating a sense of time or nostalgia.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard
By Stephanie K. Baer

A San Francisco woman spent nearly 15 hours over two days waiting to pick up her stolen vehicle from an impound lot, highlighting inefficiencies in the city’s recovery process.

Elizabeth Shipley discovered Tuesday morning that her 1994 Ford Ranger was missing from her Bernal Heights home and reported it stolen to the police. She didn’t realize it had been gone for two days as she rides BART to work. She was informed that the truck had been towed after the thief left it blocking a driveway in Potrero Hill.

Shipley went to the 7th Street impound lot around 10 a.m., expecting a quick recovery. Instead, she waited until nearly 7 p.m., hoping for an officer to arrive and process the vehicle as recovered. No officer arrived that day.

“I was required to be present at the impound lot … and wait in the hopes that an officer would become available,” she said.

Exterior of City and County of San Francisco Impound
Shipley says she was unable to take her vehicle home from the city's impound lot on Tuesday because an officer never arrived to log it as recovered. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

On Thursday, Shipley returned to the lot and waited five hours before officers processed her vehicle and allowed her to take it home.

Shipley believes the delay stemmed from a city policy requiring vehicle owners to be present while officers verify and process recovered stolen vehicles. A federal employee, she expressed frustration with the inflexibility of the process. 

“They need to be able to say, ‘OK, obviously, we can’t ask this person to spend an indefinite period of time here, so maybe we can make an appointment for somebody to come meet you to deal with this problem,’ ” Shipley said.

A white pickup truck is parked on the street beside a residential building with bay windows and trees around. Other cars and houses are visible in the background.
Shipley’s 1994 Ford Ranger is parked on Coleridge Street near Virginia Avenue, one block from where it was stolen. | Source: Courtesy Elizabeth Shipley

While praising the efficiency of the staff at the impound lot, Shipley called for policy adjustments to prevent similar situations, especially given police staffing challenges.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency deferred questions to the police. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The idea that I’m just going to have to every day get up and go to the tow impound yard and compete with whatever crisis is happening in San Francisco until they have time for me — that doesn’t make any sense to me,” Shipley said.

Stephanie K. Baer can be reached at sbaer@sfstandard.com

