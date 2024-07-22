“I’m just taking the mystery out of it. I’m gonna help you get there. We are a mentorship program,” said Moffatt. “This is the only program like this in the U.S.”

At one station, a quartet of current students, wearing tucked-in green polo shirts and khaki cargo pants, offered another kind of opportunity: a future in law enforcement. The four were part of the 8-year-old Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars’ Program , which prepares students for work in policing. Its founder, former Sacramento police officer Shelby Moffatt, says the program works with law-enforcement agencies that send officers to campus each week to teach students about the policing life.

The chatter of incoming freshmen at Sacramento State University filled a conference room on a recent hot day. Would-be students walked among tables touting clubs and options for academic aid.

In the fall, the San Francisco Police Department will become the sixth agency to join the program.

Camila Aguilar, a 20-year-old program participant from Hollister, says students do end up applying to departments in the program. She believes that will also happen with SFPD.

“I feel like with other departments coming in, that’s definitely going to help them out,” she said about the personal relationships that have led to recruitment.

At a hearing in May, SFPD Deputy Chief Peter Walsh said he hopes the program will create a pipeline of motivated and prepared cadets — and that many of them will be women of color like Aguilar.

But while the initiative is a new way to expand the department’s ranks, observers say it won’t fill the growing gap in SFPD applicants. The San Francisco Police Officers Association has made dire predictions about the department’s ranks.