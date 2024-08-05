She joined the Outside Lands team in 2010 as assistant to then-curator Ari Feingold. But a lack of professional kitchen experience hasn’t stopped her from instructing chefs to swap African shrimp skewers for oxtail nachos (more familiar), ditch the idea of fragrant khao soi noodle soup (too hard to eat standing up), plate chicken wings with sauce on the side (fewer napkins required), or to simplify the names of dishes (for broader appeal).

To be clear, Tanya Kollar is not a chef. As food curator for Outside Lands Music Festival , which begins Friday, Kollar is the event’s culinary gatekeeper, responsible for vetting the 100 local restaurants and pop-ups that will feed 80,000 attendees during the three-day event at Golden Gate Park.

But there’s one woman in San Francisco who regularly gets away with telling chefs no — not just vetoing what they cook, but also telling them how to cook it.

If you’ve watched even a single episode of “The Bear,” then you know there’s only one appropriate response in a restaurant kitchen: Yes, chef.

Her wide smile betrays her substantial power. She hand-selects every business invited to sell food at the festival, helps shape menus and, during the event, eats (and provides feedback on) as many of the offerings as possible. Because restaurants stand to bring in as much as $75,000 during the three days, vending spots are highly coveted.

“It’s very funny for me to tell a Michelin-starred chef, ‘I don’t like that,’ ” Kollar concedes. “But I have to be honest with them.”

‘It is kind of a miracle they pull this thing off’

“I mean, it is kind of a miracle that they pull this thing off,” Cobarruvias says. “But there’s a little community, so if things go bad, you always have people willing to help.”

Chef Nick Cobarruvias of Mexican restaurant Otra (formerly of Son’s Addition, now closed) has been cooking at Outside Lands since 2011. He says his staff looks forward to the festival, even though it requires buying and prepping hundreds of pounds of food and putting in long hours at the park.

This year, the festival’s food program, dubbed Taste of the Bay Area, will host 100 restaurants and pop-ups, the most in the event’s history. The lineup has expanded to some of the hottest names in Bay Area food, including James Beard Award-nominated Dalida and Michelin-starred Sorrel. To generate buzz around exclusivity, Kollar is working on bringing luxurious dishes to the event like a sweet-corn Basque cheesecake topped with caviar from Sorrel, of which only about two dozen will be available each day.

“Tanya and her team turned it into more than just a music festival,” says chef Chris Yang, who is bringing his Taiwanese restaurant Piglet & Co to the festival for the third year. “I mean, there’s no festival that I know of that has this amount and caliber of food.”

Eating Outside Lands: By the numbers 100: Restaurants selling food at this year’s festival

775: Menu items available for purchase

4,953: Restaurant staffers working food stalls*

9,008: Fried-chicken sandwiches sold*

9,023: Burgers sold*

25,975: Tacos sold*



* Totals for last year’s festival



Kollar recruited Yang and his wife and business partner, Marcelle Gonzales Yang, to Outside Lands in 2022. They’d cooked at Coachella the year prior, but Yang felt that the hometown event came with bigger rewards. The couple shut down their Mission District restaurant for the weekend of Outside Lands because it’s more profitable to be at the festival, where vendors’ sales can range from $15,000 to $25,000 per day.

This isn’t to say that restaurants don’t have to pay to play. Operators estimate they spend between $7,000 and $15,000 on rental equipment, staffing and ingredients before the gates open. Additionally, event producer Another Planet charges vendors a commission, usually 25%-35% of gross sales.

Kollar says above-average food and drink options were always part of Outside Lands’ DNA, but they have become more of a focus as the event has grown. The organizers established an ongoing partnership with food incubator La Cocina in 2008, the event’s first year, and began inviting fast-casual restaurants to participate after that. Pop-ups were added to the lineup around 2014.