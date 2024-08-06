Now, three of its machines — two digital and one refurbished booth from the early 1960s — stand under a blinking, rainbow-hued sign by the front window of 710 Collective , a marketplace for local businesses at 1644 Haight St.

Though the company’s photo booths have found homes in dive bars, hotels, tattoo parlors and photography stores for about a decade, this is the first brick-and-mortar outpost dedicated to the brand.

“This is just crazy,” co-founder “Dirtbag” Doug Ellington said giddily of the stream of people checking out three booths Photomatica recently installed at a shop on Haight Street.

The newest club in San Francisco bustled on a recent afternoon with people of all ages and backgrounds, including a gaggle of young women, a couple from Switzerland and a family with kids. But instead of DJs or dancing, Club Photomatica offers only one thing: photo booths.

“Our vision for the space is to blend the old and new,” said Matt Dewalt, Photomatica’s other founder. The old certainly seemed to be the star of the show Monday, as visitors gushed over photos from the analog “dip-and-dunk” booth, which takes about four minutes to develop its strips.

“I love the old-school stuff,” said Sophia De La Garza, a 15-year-old visiting from Texas who tried out the vintage booth Monday with her group. “It’s fun, it’s different. The whole feel of taking the pictures and the way that they look, it’s just so cool.”