Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Business

This SF company’s vintage photo booths are so popular it debuted a storefront

Six people in denim uniforms are crammed inside a vintage photo booth, laughing and looking at each other. Polaroid photos cover the walls around them.
Photomatica employees pose in a 1940s photo booth at their Treasure Island workshop. | Source: Carolyn Fong for The Standard
By Jillian D’Onfro

The newest club in San Francisco bustled on a recent afternoon with people of all ages and backgrounds, including a gaggle of young women, a couple from Switzerland and a family with kids. But instead of DJs or dancing, Club Photomatica offers only one thing: photo booths. 

“This is just crazy,” co-founder “Dirtbag” Doug Ellington said giddily of the stream of people checking out three booths Photomatica recently installed at a shop on Haight Street. 

Though the company’s photo booths have found homes in dive bars, hotels, tattoo parlors and photography stores for about a decade, this is the first brick-and-mortar outpost dedicated to the brand. 

Now, three of its machines — two digital and one refurbished booth from the early 1960s — stand under a blinking, rainbow-hued sign by the front window of 710 Collective, a marketplace for local businesses at 1644 Haight St.

A group of people stand around a vintage photo booth labeled &quot;PHOTOMATICA,&quot; with a colorful retro sign. The interior features a patterned carpet and retro decor.
Visitors check out their photo strips at 710 Collective in the Haight. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
Black-and-white photo booth strips are displayed on a wooden surface. Each strip features a person making various facial expressions and poses.
Sample photo strips hang from a mirror of one of the featured photo booths. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

“Our vision for the space is to blend the old and new,” said Matt Dewalt, Photomatica’s other founder. The old certainly seemed to be the star of the show Monday, as visitors gushed over photos from the analog “dip-and-dunk” booth, which takes about four minutes to develop its strips. 

“I love the old-school stuff,” said Sophia De La Garza, a 15-year-old visiting from Texas who tried out the vintage booth Monday with her group. “It’s fun, it’s different. The whole feel of taking the pictures and the way that they look, it’s just so cool.”  

The intimacy and retro allure of Photomatica booths have made them popular in the Bay Area, where people use them to steal kisses or get goofy. TikTok and Instagram have been major drivers to Photomatica’s analog booths in particular: One vintage machine in the Castro has drawn up to 100 people per day.

A young woman with shoulder-length dark hair smiles slightly. She stands next to a red curtain, wearing a green tank top and carrying a bag.
Sophia De La Garza stands in front of a booth at Club Photomatica after snapping some photos with her group. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
Two men are smiling, one sits in a photo booth with orange curtains, the other sits on stairs covered with photos. The booth sign reads &quot;Photographs, 4 Poses&quot;.
Matt Dewalt, left, and Doug Ellington pose at the Photomatica workshop on Treasure Island. | Source: Carolyn Fong for The Standard

Typically, the company builds and installs its custom booths for free but takes most of the revenue when a drunk group of friends or memory-minting shoppers pop in to take photos. In the case of the new “club,” it’s paying rent to 701 Collective but keeping revenue from the photo sessions for itself. 

Although Club Photomatica’s grand opening isn’t until Thursday, the company made back its rent in its first weekend in operation, according to Ellington. 

The launch party aims to celebrate not only Club Photomatica’s opening but the fact that the company survived the pandemic, when the surge in bar-and-retail closures caused sales to plummet. These days, Photomatica’s printing about 20,000 photo strips every month from its 50 vintage or custom-made Bay Area booths. 

Having its own storefront is part of Photomatica’s goal to make San Francisco a mecca for lovers of the medium. “It’s a dream come true,” Dewalt said. 

The image shows a collage of vintage signs and photo booth strips. Dollar amounts and phrases like &quot;COLOR Photographs,&quot; &quot;Now!,&quot; and &quot;4 poses 3 minutes&quot; are visible. Colorful arrow and retro designs are also present.
Photo strips and signage decorate the walls of 710 Collective around Photomatica's booths. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
The image shows an old-fashioned photo booth decorated with various signs and photo samples, including a large picture of a blonde woman in sunglasses. A red curtain is partially drawn.
No, the machines don't actually take quarters. Photo-hungry visitors can use their credit cards to buy strips. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

Functional analog booths like Photomatica’s are extremely rare, according to Tim Garrett and Brian Meacham, who run an online resource for enthusiasts. They estimate that only 250 to 300 vintage booths remain publicly accessible worldwide. 

“It’s a small, tight-knit community,” Meacham said. 

For example, he recently met a duo offering analog photo-booth photos on the streets in New York City before realizing they’d bought their booth from Garrett. 

“It’s really interesting,” he added. “It’s so fun to see how people, like the guys from Photomatica, are still coming up with new ideas and creative ways to bring photo booths to the people.”

Jillian D’Onfro can be reached at jdonfro@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BusinessHaight AshburyPhotographySmall Business