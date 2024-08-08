“We came up with an experiment,” Rowan said.

After being tasked with cutting down stunt-driving at the intersection, which locals complained had become a hotspot for sideshows, Rowan and two of his engineers brainstormed what they could do with materials the city had on hand.

Why was the official responsible for the city’s roads bragging about adding obstacles residents can’t stand? He thinks they may be a potent new weapon in a yearslong battle against a phenomenon many of his constituents despise even more than messed-up streets: sideshows .

“One of the things we know is that everybody hates steel plates,” said Rowan, who leads the Oakland Department of Transportation, as he proudly showed off the month-old fixture.

Drivers traveling through the East Oakland intersection of Seminary Avenue and Foothill Boulevard bumped up and down, rolling over a series of steel plates installed in the street. The steady clunk-clunk was music to Josh Rowan’s ears.

While skid marks on Seminary Avenue indicate that wild driving hasn’t been eliminated from the intersection, the treads seem to steer clear of the wobbly plates. Meanwhile, Rowan said he’s heard from a nearby business owner that sideshows have been less frequent since the plates went in.

“We just tried to create artificially undulating pavement to see if [sideshow drivers] could learn how to do their donuts here,” Rowan said.

His team contacted Public Works and obtained some old, warped, steel plates — the type typically used to cover utility installations. Then, transportation workers pinned the plates right smack in the center of the intersection with railroad spikes and sealed them in place using asphalt — but not too tight, because they wanted the plates to have some give.

“They’re getting pretty good at saying when they know it’s a good intersection for the nerds,” Rowan said.

The transportation boss is already dreaming of how he can iterate on the steel plates concept, perhaps getting them manufactured with metal bumps that would be even more obnoxious to stunting drivers. He’s just waiting for the next call from the Oakland Police Department asking his team to take on a new location.

A petri dish on the streets

But there’s a new sheriff in town. A sheriff that carries not a gun and badge but traffic plans and engineering degrees. That’s because Bay Area transportation departments are increasingly trying to stop sideshows before they start by redesigning intersections to make doing donuts impossible … or, at least, a whole lot less fun.

Despite pledges from law enforcement leaders across the region to crack down on sideshows, they show no signs of stopping , seemingly impervious to police response.

Sideshows have been a Bay Area subculture for decades , dating back to car shows in East Oakland during the 1980s . But empty roads and pandemic-era restlessness led to a sharp spike in sideshows in 2020. Stunt drivers took over intersections to burn donuts in front of large crowds — first in major metro areas and spreading to smaller cities and rural communities that had never dealt with the late-night tire-screeching events.

It’s no easy task. Without an established body of research or any state guidelines on the best way to engineer away sideshows, local officials are left to tinker on their own.

That has effectively turned the Bay Area into a petri dish, as cities conduct experiments to find what works — and, more often, what doesn’t — to curb the stunt-driving that bedevils residents.

The Bay Area’s five most populous cities — San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont and Santa Rosa — all confirmed that they have installed physical structures aimed at deterring sideshows at problem intersections.

San Francisco gave the treatment to 10 intersections between September 2022 and July 2024, largely focusing on “hardening” the centerline using rubber humps. San Jose has reshaped 16 intersections in the past three years, building pedestrian bulb-outs and islands that narrow the roadway, which makes it trickier to whip a car around. Oakland’s sideshow prevention pilot has transformed 10 intersections. In Fremont, city workers filled a problem cul-de-sac at Clipper Court with more than 40 plastic “tuff curbs” paired with poles to transform the open asphalt into narrow lanes.

And in Santa Rosa, it’s been one experiment after another. Officials began trying out infrastructure solutions after it became clear that sideshows were proliferating there about four years ago, according to Lt. Josh Ludtke, who leads the police department’s traffic division.