The invitation-only event Wednesday was held at the home of George Horsfall , known for his passionate patronage of the arts and for giving daily tours of his three-story Victorian. In attendance were a hand-selected crowd of roughly 45 San Francisco socialites and intelligentsia, board members of the city’s symphony and opera, university professors and lucky FOGs (friends of George).

Young’s mission? To put on a show so heart-wrenching as to entice a buyer for the $1.8 million violin, who would then bestow it upon Bay Area violinist Lisa Lee, the 300-year-old instrument’s latest caretaker.

Robert Brewer Young, a dapper London-based luthier and UC Berkeley alumnus, made his way to Alamo Square’s blue Painted Lady with two locked suitcases. In one was a Stradivarius violin valued at $20 million; in the other, a Stradivarius priced at a modest $1.8 million. The instruments — made by and named for the world’s most famous luthier, whose work was funded by the Medici family and European royalty — date back to the Enlightenment era.

What followed was an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime performance of works by Vivaldi, Bach and other baroque and romantic composers, played by two of California’s most lauded classical musicians, Lee and Eric Chin, both teachers at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Lee, who appeared in the San Francisco Symphony for the first time at age 16, has played more Stradivarius violins than perhaps anyone alive and was chosen to be the permanent player of one of the instruments shepherded by Young for her unique abilities to extract tones and voices from it, he told The Standard.

Chin is a founding member of the Telegraph Hill Quartet, a lauded group that has performed at Carnegie Hall.

The virtuosos stood sentinel on either side of a third instrument on display — a Stradivarius cello that had been played the day before in Sun Valley, Idaho, by Yo-Yo Ma. The violinists duetted on a Vivaldi concerto in the living room of the Painted Lady, prompting gaping jaws and misty eyes.

After Lee played her first fantasia, Horsfall approached the living room and, choking up with tears, asked guests, “What just happened? I’ve heard lots of classical music, but nothing like that before.”