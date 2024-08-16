Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Food & Drink

The Mission’s new indoor mini-golf course is for having fun, not keeping score

A small white bathtub-shaped container holds a red drink with ice, a striped straw, and a rubber duck; in the background, there is a jar filled with rubber ducks.
The Rub a Dub in the Tub cocktail, which is served in a bathtub-like container and is garnished with a rubber ducky, at Holey Moley on Thursday. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

I gave up trying to keep score about five holes into my round of mini golf at Holey Moley, a new two-story indoor course in the Mission. Not because I got one double bogey after another — although I did — but because I couldn’t simultaneously hold my score sheet, mini pencil, golf ball, putter and $14 Rub a Dub in the Tub cocktail. 

That latter, served in a white plastic vessel that looks like a bathtub and must be gripped from below, contained a cocktail made with gin (bathtub gin, get it?), Aperol, lime juice and peach schnapps. It’s served over ice, topped with prosecco and garnished with a rubber ducky. It was a lightly bitter novelty served by a bartender who was wearing golf pants in a very loud print.

The image features two whimsical drinks: one in a mini bathtub with a rubber duck and straw, the other in a unicorn mug with a straw and colorful horn.
The Rub a Dub in the Tub and the Pop Til You Drop may be a little tough to carry when playing mini-golf. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
The ninth hole includes this mesmerizing spiral. If you're playing the full 18 holes, you get your ball back, don't worry! | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

Rest assured, you don’t go to Holey Moley for the sophisticated drinks, just as you don’t go to qualify for the PGA. It’s meant to be a goofy, boozy fun time, gracelessly whacking a golf ball around on heavily art-directed holes, with the same dubious commitment to wellness as chain-smoking pro golfer John Daly

While its predecessor, Urban Putt, went big on the San Francisco theme, Holey Moley gets a little more creative. The first hole is all about fine art, with subsequent ones riffing on Scrabble, the Flintstones and the 1969 lunar landing. One pink wallpapered setup felt like it was airlifted straight from the old Museum of Ice Cream. You’d never know the building used to be a mortuary.

The image depicts a 3D recreation of Van Gogh's painting &quot;Bedroom in Arles,&quot; featuring blue walls, a wooden bed, chairs, a table, green window, hat, and tilted wall frames.
Recognize this mini-golf hole? It’s a recreation of Vincent van Gogh’s “The Bedroom." | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A colorful, lively indoor mini-golf venue with neon signs, people playing, and vibrant murals. There are disco balls and multi-colored lights, creating a fun, upbeat atmosphere.
A disco ball lights up the first-floor course at Holey Moley. | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

Holey Moley, which also has locations in Austin, Houston and Denver, allows people to play nine holes for $14 or 18 holes for $26 (discounted to $10 or $20 for anyone under 21). The bells and whistles are mostly confined to the front nine, although going for the full 18 means golfers get to venture upstairs, where it’s much calmer. The kitchen is up there, too, where french fries are served in a shopping cart with functioning wheels.

The game took about an hour and a half, enough time to put down one bathtub and one Pop Til You Drop (vodka, lime, watermelon and prosecco, served in an adorable ceramic unicorn head) for $14. 

I didn’t win, but since low-stakes competition plus two drinks tends to bring out the tiger — not the Tiger — in me, maybe, in the end, I did.

Website
Holey Moley
Address
1096 South Van Ness Ave., Mission District

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BarsCocktailsFood & DrinkMission District