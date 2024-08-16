Holey Moley, which also has locations in Austin, Houston and Denver, allows people to play nine holes for $14 or 18 holes for $26 (discounted to $10 or $20 for anyone under 21). The bells and whistles are mostly confined to the front nine, although going for the full 18 means golfers get to venture upstairs, where it’s much calmer. The kitchen is up there, too, where french fries are served in a shopping cart with functioning wheels.