Behind the largest gift in Berkeley’s history, an elusive leader and a controversial family

At the heart of the controversy are the family’s business ties and support for right-wing Israeli causes. The family runs the Prometheus Real Estate Group, the largest private owner of apartment buildings in the Bay Area, and has long fought against progressives’ rent control initiatives throughout the state. Anchor House itself caused a stir when its construction displaced residents and led to the demolition of historic properties.

But students, faculty members, university activists, and even hip-hop artists have raised persistent questions about the family’s political values. Sure enough, a look at the family’s history of giving complicates an otherwise enthusiastic reception for the school’s most tricked-out new building.

The Helen Diller Family Foundation and its intensely private scion, Jaclyn “Jackie” Safier, paid for the $300 million, 14-story complex without so much as a dime from UC Berkeley. The Diller family’s largess, the largest gift in the university’s 156-year history, is nothing new. Over the past 21 years, the foundation has donated $1.5 billion to the University of California, making it the largest contributor to the 10-campus system.

And they will have one family to thank for the soaring, light-filled spaces, stairwells of oak and steel, and a central grassy courtyard flanked by two 120-foot-high living garden walls.

When 772 UC Berkeley transfer students begin moving into the new Helen Diller Anchor House this week for the fall semester, they will enter a world of luxury that’s unheard of for the average college student.

Controversial gifts

Safier, who rarely speaks to the press, waves away these past efforts by her family foundation and minimizes her connection to them. The 59-year-old, who lives in San Francisco and is CEO of the San Mateo-based Prometheus Realty Group, personally shepherded the Anchor House from its origins in a conversation with UC Berkeley administrators to its establishment as a very visible part of Berkeley’s downtown.

Also in 2016, the Diller Foundation funneled $125,000 through the Central Fund to Regavim, an Israeli group that files lawsuits to stop Palestinians from building homes in the West Bank, and to Reservists on Duty, a group that pays for Israeli soldiers to travel to U.S. colleges and speak out against the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement. The foundation also made contributions to right-wing groups in the United States, including Project Veritas and the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

“The dossiers are intended to hurt students’ job prospects, and have been used in interrogations by Israeli border officials,” according to The Forward , which broke news of the donation in October 2018, eight months after Sanford’s death.

In 2016, the foundation, then directed by Safier’s late father, Sanford Diller, the son of Jewish immigrants, donated $100,000 to the nonprofit Central Fund for Israel. The gift included instructions to send the funds to Canary Mission, a shadowy online group that posts biographical information about students and professors whom the organization contends “promote hatred against the USA, Israel and Jews.” Dozens of UC students and professors are listed on the website.

With pleasantries out of the way, Safier began talking about Anchor House and how the foundation invests in large projects to make a large impact. She shied away from highlighting her role, reiterating that she was simply following her parents’ philanthropic wishes. This is what Safier is like, according to friends who asked not to be named: modest, down-to-earth, a regular woman who just happens to be the steward of a $2 billion corporation. (After the call, Kamer emailed to ask if he could “persuade” The Standard not to run a photo of Safier with the article.)

Finally, on a Thursday afternoon in late July, the elusive Safier appeared on the Zoom screen, accompanied by Phyllis Cook, a foundation officer and longtime philanthropic adviser to wealthy Bay Area families, and Larry Kamer, who works as the foundation’s communication strategist. Before we began our conversation, Cook made it clear Safier wouldn’t be doing other interviews after this procedure was over. “We’ve done a lot of buildings — no interviews,” she said.

Safier is famously private; she has assiduously avoided the limelight and is averse to taking personal credit for her family’s public works. In fact, it took this reporter three years to get an interview with her, and even then, she declined to meet in person or walk through Anchor House together. Instead, she agreed to a 50-minute Zoom call from her office in San Mateo, not more than 40 miles away from where I was sitting at my home in Berkeley.

Safier’s disinclination to play a public role or to share information has not always worked in her favor so far as critics are concerned. Rather, it inevitably leads them to question her and her family’s motives and to criticize both the foundation and its university partners for a lack of transparency.

This spring, as protests against the war in Gaza erupted throughout the UC system, some objected to UC’s connection to the Diller Foundation. Demonstrators at UC Santa Cruz called for the school to sever its relationship with the foundation. Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, which led a weeks-long campus sit-in over the war in Gaza, had previously denounced a $10 million gift the Diller Foundation made to Cal’s Institute of Jewish Law and Israel Studies in 2021.

“This institute, housed at the law school, now gives the highest and most visible recognition to a group that champions Islamophobic hatred, misogyny and the suppression of political speech,” the group wrote in an editorial in The Daily Californian, the student newspaper.

Jess Ghannam, a clinical professor of psychiatry and global health sciences in the School of Medicine at UCSF, published an opinion piece in May in UCSF’s newspaper stating that the Diller Foundation should be “condemned, not collaborated with.” Ghannam, a member of the Do No Harm Coalition, has been pushing for UC to divest from Israel and call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

“The Diller Foundation has done some awesome things,” Ghannam told me. “The concerns I have do not have to do with these laudatory contributions. But because the dollar amount is so large and the Diller Foundation appears to have this complex relationship with funding what appears to be right-wing extremist elements within the pro-Israel community, we have questions, we have concerns. And because UCSF is a public institution, there should be more transparency.”

In our interview, I asked Safier if she condemned the controversial grants her foundation has made. Before she could respond, her reps shut down the question. “Respectfully, we are choosing not to comment on this,” said Kamer.

“There would be no statement that can be made in the world we live in now that would satisfy anybody anyway,” added Cook. She pointed out that the donations to right-wing Israeli causes were a small fraction of the billions the Diller Foundation has given to organizations in the arts, science, public health, and education.