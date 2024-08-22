We want to send you to the Portola Music Festival!

The countdown is on for the most anticipated electronic music event of the year: The Portola Music Festival returns for its third year, featuring a lineup led by Justice and Gesaffelstein, along with major acts like Disclosure, M.I.A., Rüfüs du Sol, Fisher, Four Tet and Jamie xx. It’s all happening at Pier 80 on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.
And here’s the best part: We’re giving away three pairs of tickets and want to send you and your favorite plus-one to the festival. Just sign up for our daily email newsletter below, and you’ll be automatically entered to win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.