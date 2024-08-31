A young girl was seriously wounded by a bullet that reportedly flew into her San Francisco home while the family was preparing dinner.
A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said officers responded at 5:24 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a home on Chicago Way, a short apartment-lined street just south of McLaren Park in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.
When cops arrived, they found a child with life-threatening injuries and rendered aid before medics rushed her to a hospital, according to police.
NBC Bay Area and ABC7 reported the girl’s age as 8 years old and that her father believed she was shot by a stray bullet that flew into the family’s home.
Officials didn’t provide an update on the girl’s condition Saturday.
SFPD said it’s investigating the shooting and urged anyone with information about the case to reach out to the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by text with a message that starts with “SFPD” at TIP411