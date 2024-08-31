A young girl was seriously wounded by a bullet that reportedly flew into her San Francisco home while the family was preparing dinner.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said officers responded at 5:24 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a home on Chicago Way, a short apartment-lined street just south of McLaren Park in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

When cops arrived, they found a child with life-threatening injuries and rendered aid before medics rushed her to a hospital, according to police.

NBC Bay Area and ABC7 reported the girl’s age as 8 years old and that her father believed she was shot by a stray bullet that flew into the family’s home.

Officials didn’t provide an update on the girl’s condition Saturday.