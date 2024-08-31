Skip to main content
8-year-old girl gravely injured by stray bullet in San Francisco home

The girl's father told reporters that the family was preparing dinner when a stray bullet pierced through the Chicago Way home on Friday.

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
SFPD invited anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to the department’s tip line. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Jennifer Wadsworth

A young girl was seriously wounded by a bullet that reportedly flew into her San Francisco home while the family was preparing dinner.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said officers responded at 5:24 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a home on Chicago Way, a short apartment-lined street just south of McLaren Park in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

When cops arrived, they found a child with life-threatening injuries and rendered aid before medics rushed her to a hospital, according to police.

NBC Bay Area and ABC7 reported the girl’s age as 8 years old and that her father believed she was shot by a stray bullet that flew into the family’s home.

Officials didn’t provide an update on the girl’s condition Saturday.

SFPD said it’s investigating the shooting and urged anyone with information about the case to reach out to the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by text with a message that starts with “SFPD” at TIP411

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

