A popular nature preserve in Marin County has nearly doubled in size now that a complicated $42.1 million land deal is complete.

The purchase, announced Thursday, adds 110 acres to the Old St. Hilary’s Open Space Preserve in Tiburon, expanding the scenic haven to 232 acres. The acquisition was first reported in local newspaper The Ark.

“A once unimaginable vision has become quite real. Joined together with adjacent open spaces, a new, contiguous, and truly magnificent open space will be created,” the advocacy group Tiburon Open Space, a party in the purchase, said on its website.