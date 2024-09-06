One shot offers around 18 hours of protection, according to San Francisco-based ZBiotics. The protection comes from a bioengineered enzyme that breaks down acetaldehyde, a toxic, gut-lingering byproduct of alcohol that causes those morning-after headaches and stomach gymnastics.

“I wanted to provide the best possible experience for everybody,” she said. “These make drinking fun again.”

Alexa Kistler, a 38-year-old mindfulness coach from the East Bay, married her sweetheart last July, in a beautifully whimsical ceremony in the California redwoods, surrounded by 150 of her nearest and dearest and a table loaded with 15-milliliter glass vials of ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol shots, a shelf-stable, genetically engineered hangover-prevention drink.

Kistler paid around $1,350 for each wedding guest to have a bottle, but it was a worthwhile expense, she said. “It really improves the experience of alcohol. … It’s back to how drinking felt in college.”

For as long as people have consumed alcohol, remedies have been touted to reduce the related hangovers, from greasy fry-ups that allegedly “mop up” toxins to concierge IV drips that quickly replenish electrolytes. Recently, Instagram has been spamming users with ads for Safety Shot, a drink that allegedly reduces blood alcohol content levels, and Partysmart, an anti-hangover pill that promises to prevent acetaldehyde build-up.

ZBiotics, a Y Combinator-backed biotech startup founded in 2016 by Zack Abbott, a Ph.D. microbiologist, is a paradigm shift for people who occasionally over-indulge at weddings (that is, most of us). Created to reframe the public conversation around GMO products — “proudly GMO” is stamped on the bottles — ZBiotics became commercially available in 2019.

“We took a safe bacteria and engineered it to break down a toxic byproduct of alcohol, so you feel better the next day,” said Abbott. “People were very skeptical, as there’s lots of snake oil. … We had to convince them we’d done something different.”

The company has sold more than 5 million units — priced at $36 for a three-pack and $108 for a 12-pack — and in August raised a $12 million Series A, bringing its total funding to $40.2 million. A second ZBiotics product, focusing on the gut, will be out this fall.