In pumps and pearls, Manny Yekutiel throws 2 debate bashes in one night

Only one person in San Francisco could pull off two packed debate watch parties at two locations on the same night. All in a pink wig and pearls.

A person dressed in an extravagant outfit with a pink wig and a necklace gestures dramatically in a lively, crowded room with warm lighting and engaged patrons.
Manny Yekutiel leaving the presidential debate watch party at The Chapel on Tuesday and heading to his other party, at Manny’s down the street. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By Sam Mondros

Blue skies turned to a blanket of gray as a rare rain fell onto Valencia Street on Tuesday evening. At 6 pm, Manny Yekutiel, clad in six-inch heels, a bedazzled blue dress, oversized pearls, and a pink wig, took the stage before a sold-out crowd. The night’s entertainment was neither a drag show nor a concert, but the first presidential debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

And a night of entertainment it was, even for Yekutiel, who did double duty with two events.

Cheers, jeers, boos, and above all, a sea of laughter that could have registered on the Richter scale, filled the air of the Mission venue. The ruckus carried down the street to where an additional 200 people packed out Yekutiel’s eponymous bar Manny’s, well known for serving up political events and commentary alongside drinks and food.

The image shows a group of people in a dimly lit room, watching something with expressions of joy and amusement. Some hold drinks, and large windows are in the background.
Through a whirlwind of emotions, attendees at The Chapel laughed at the former president more than anything else. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A crowd inside a room cheers with raised arms. The atmosphere is lively, with people displaying various expressions of excitement and joy against a reddish-purple backdrop.
Democrats cheer for Vice President and candidate Kamala Harris. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

“People want to be together for these moments, and I want to make a space for them,” Yekutiel told the Standard. “Everyone here is here because they care about politics and what’s about to happen. Every city should have a gathering place like the ones we have.”

Tears were shed, kegs were tapped, bespoke “Madame President” ice cream was eaten, and over a dozen reporters from local and international publications scavenged for quotes around the venue of what appeared to be stalwart Democrats, starting with its partisan MC. 

“I want Kamala to kick some fucking ass,” Yekutiel announced to a roaring crowd just before the candidates took the podium in Philadelphia. 

Whether it was Trump’s claims about his track record of championing IVF or his false assertion that pets were being eaten by immigrants in Ohio, partygoers seemed to find humor everywhere on debate night.

“What I saw was her baiting him into a divisive response and then him taking the bait and her coming back with policy, which pressed him to be on the defensive,” said Brisbane resident Frank Cohen. “The rest of it was just mad dogs — people eating pets and stuff. Where’d that come from?” 

Several attendees said throughout the debate that they felt a confidence in Harris that they had not had in a candidate since Barack Obama — if ever. 

“With the [Biden-Harris] changeup, it exposed a lethargy, a weariness I was feeling that I wasn’t even aware of,” said Sacramento resident Scott Miller. “In many ways, [Harris is] coming in so much more experienced than Obama was when he came in, and yet there’s this similar energy that I cannot remember since then.”

The image shows a distorted, color-enhanced face with intense green and blue hues and dark shadows, creating an eerie, abstract effect.
Former President Donald J. Trump on a screen at a debate watch party at The Chapel on Tuesday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A group of people is in a dimly lit bar, their expressions ranging from concerned to distressed. Drinks are on the table, and the atmosphere appears tense.
Many attendees shed tears and winced at the debate. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A hand holds a cup filled with a clear ice-filled drink garnished with lime wedges and a small American flag on a toothpick.
Drinks were served with a miniature American flag at The Chapel's presidential debate watch party. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Much of the thrust behind Harris’ campaign prior to the Democratic National Convention leaned on “vibes,” whether it be Brat summer or Harris’ coconut tree soliloquy. But Yekutiel felt that since the DNC, that page has turned. 

“I would argue that she’s definitely transitioned from vibes to substance,” he said. “The DNC speech was substantive and tough and real and presidential and she’s showing us that she’s presidential.”

But Harris can’t count on unconditional support. Others in attendance were less enthusiastic about Harris and the rest of the Democratic party because of conflict overseas. Harris’ answers about Israel’s war in Gaza elicited a noticeably paltry reaction from the crowd, compared to her comments about abortion and border control.

Maya Nazzal, a Palestinian-American, left the watch party feeling a sense of cognitive dissonance among the crowd when it came to the conflict. 

“In terms of everything that Kamala is saying for America, I think she’s doing an incredible job and speaking to really important points,” Nazzal said. “But a lot of time, people would be cheering, all I heard was ‘Israel should continue to defend itself,’ and then people cheered for the parts where she said Palestinians should be safe. But those ideas contradict themselves. I think the major question is why are we sending so much money for Israel. It doesn’t change that over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.”

Before the debate, Hallie Magee, 27, sat “cautiously optimistic” at the foot of the stage, anxious to hear what the Democratic nominee would say about the Mideast war

“I was a bit nervous when she gave her speech at the DNC,” she told The Standard prior to the debate. “So I’m really curious to hear what she is going to say about Gaza.”

The image shows a televised debate between two political figures displayed on multiple screens and reflections in a dimly lit room.
Several televisions and screens for dozens of guests at the presidential debate watch party at Manny’s on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a sparkling blue dress and vibrant pink wig stands at a crosswalk, holding pizza boxes and high-heeled shoes, with an urban street and buildings in the background.
Running down Valencia in bare feet, Manny Yekutiel picked up pizza for attendees. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a bright pink wig and sparkly dress stands among a crowd, holding a slice of pizza, with blurred surroundings suggesting a lively atmosphere.
Manny Yekutiel walks through Manny’s after carrying four pizzas during a presidential debate night on Tuesday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

During the brief intermission, Yekutiel — with his heels in his right hand and a Marlboro gold in his left — sprinted to Nizario’s Pizza to get 10 pies while on his way to his bar down the street, brokering a business deal on speaker phone all the while.  

“Oh my gosh! He’s running barefoot,” shouted one bystander while filming on their iPhone. “Someone’s gonna have to go to the clinic tomorrow.”

As night fell on the Mission, commuters stood outside the open windows of Manny’s, eyes transfixed to the television as people from all walks of life bit their nails, furrowed their brows and crossed their arms. 

“I feel change in the air,” said Ilana Gauss.

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

AbortionDonald TrumpImmigrationKamala HarrisLifeManny YekutielMission DistrictPoliticsPolitics & PolicyValencia Street