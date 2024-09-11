No debate: Standard readers react to Harris-Trump showdown

Excitement, disgust, and indifference. Hundreds of Standard readers shared their thoughts about the only scheduled debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Supporters of each candidate didn’t shy away from speaking bluntly about their views over who won the Tuesday night showdown.
Many readers agreed that Harris came across as poised and capable, while others felt she wiggled through the night without offering details on her policy positions. There were also readers who said Trump had the better night, though several of his supporters argued that he was treated unfairly. Perhaps the closest thing to a consensus among readers was their disapproval of the moderators from ABC News.
Here are some of the best comments that filled The Standard’s inbox.
(Comments have been edited for grammar and clarity)
Harris had a low bar and vastly exceeded expectations. Trump had one job; stay focused. He looked unhinged, angry, and old. A lackluster performance by Trump. — Michael Smith
I’m hearing lots of complaints of Harris not giving specifics for her policies, which would be understandable under normal circumstances. However, I think people forget it’s tough to get into the weeds of policy during a good debate, let alone one against a man who has nothing to offer but lies and straw men. — Colby B.
Hope vs Hate. We’ve had enough hate for several generations. TURN THE PAGE! — Dee
I kept asking myself: “Is this the best we can do?” — Anonymous
It was scripted like Kamala had the questions before the debate. The moderators were one-sided and refused to fact-check Kamala. I still don’t know what Kamala’s policies are besides joy. Joy doesn’t pay the bills or find me a job. — Sam
People have been conditioned to expect crazy lies from Trump, so even when the lies are extreme, even undecided people are unfazed. Harris has to be SO MUCH better to sway the people on the fence, especially if they lean right. — Mary Worth
I was happy there were some fact-checks to inform viewers about the lies. I am sick of the crap Trump says and the fact that people buy into it. — Anonymous
I think Harris did nothing but lie. She didn’t tell us anything new. She didn’t explain her flip-flops on policies, and the moderators were very biased and didn’t hold her to account. — Melissa Gilly
The moderators were practically useless. I thought they ALLOWED Trump to ramble and VP Harris was clearly kept to HER time constraints by the moderators. Why DOES the PRESS allow this???? They should be ashamed of themselves. — Anonymous
She focused on questions, gave good answers, and was impressive as a candidate for the presidency. Women run households, manage budgets, and are often primary caregivers. It’s time a woman be entrusted with running this country, and she’s the one to do it. I’lI stand with her. — Ariel Waterman
Donald Trump is his own worst enemy and Kamala Harris capitalized on it. She was concise, coherent, and flat-out killed it. — Shannon Cady
Please let this debate matter. — Anonymous