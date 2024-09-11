No debate: Standard readers react to Harris-Trump showdown

Excitement, disgust, and indifference. Hundreds of Standard readers shared their thoughts about the only scheduled debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Supporters of each candidate didn’t shy away from speaking bluntly about their views over who won the Tuesday night showdown .

Many readers agreed that Harris came across as poised and capable, while others felt she wiggled through the night without offering details on her policy positions. There were also readers who said Trump had the better night, though several of his supporters argued that he was treated unfairly. Perhaps the closest thing to a consensus among readers was their disapproval of the moderators from ABC News.