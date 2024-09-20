Skip to main content
7 years after Twin Peaks slaying, 2 are found guilty of murder

A cityscape with tall buildings in the distance, viewed from above a windy road on a hill, showing a mix of residential and commercial areas under a clear sky.
A jury convicted Fantasy Decuir and Lamonte Mims of murdering photographer Ed French on Twin Peak in 2017. | Source: Adobe
By Michael McLaughlin

A woman and a man were convicted Thursday of first-degree murder for the 2017 shooting of a San Francisco photographer on Twin Peaks, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Friday.

It was the second time Fantasy Decuir and Lamonte Mims, both 27, were tried for killing 71-year-old Ed French on July 16, 2017. A jury deadlocked in 2023 without reaching a verdict.

“It took seven years to get justice for a murder that was on film that there was no question about — that’s unacceptable,” said Lorrie French, the victim’s sister. Still, she commended the prosecutors and jurors.

The image is a close-up black-and-white photo of an older man smiling warmly. He has short, wavy hair and is wearing a high-collared shirt with a strap around his neck.
Ed French, a 71-year-old photographer, was taking photographs on Twin Peaks on July 16, 2017, when he was robbed at gunpoint and shot to death. | Source: Courtesy Brian Higginbotham

According to evidence presented at trial, French was taking photographs at the scenic lookout with a new camera when Decuir and Mims approached and robbed him at gunpoint. Surveillance footage shows Decuir shooting French through the heart and right lung as Mims struggles to take the camera bag.

Decuir was also convicted Thursday of second-degree robbery with a firearm enhancement.

“The jury’s verdict holds Ms. Decuir and Mr. Mims accountable for the cold-blooded murder of an elder in our community doing what he loved to do the morning he was killed in 2017,” Jenkins said in a statement.

A courtroom sketch shows a judge seated behind a bench with a flag, while several people sit in rows facing her, engaged in the proceedings.
A San Francisco jury found Decuir and Mims guilty of murder Thursday in the 2017 killing. | Source: Vicki Behringer for The Standard

According to San Francisco Public Safety News, the pair tried to sell the stolen camera in SoMa the day of the shooting before dining with two friends at Benihana in Burlingame.

They were later identified and arrested after committing another armed robbery of tourists at St. Mary’s Cathedral on July 28, 2017.

French, who was born and raised in the city, was “Mr. San Francisco,” according to his sister.

“He loved this city,” Lorrie French told The Standard by phone. “He was dedicated. He was a good, loving person. He would help anybody. He was a giver, and he was funny, and he was knowledgeable, and he was my buddy.”

Sentencing for Decuir and Mims is scheduled for Dec. 6. Both remain in custody.

Jenkins acknowledged the French family’s seven-year wait for a resolution in the case. “While this family had to wait far too long, I am relieved that the system was able to deliver justice to them,” she said.

Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com

