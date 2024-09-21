An event that bills itself as the longest-running outdoor dance party on the West Coast filled the streets of SoMa with thousands of revelers this weekend to celebrate 25 years of keeping things weird in San Francisco.
The How Weird Street Faire came months later than expected after organizers had to postpone the original celebration because of unusually severe spring weather.
Instead of a “May the Fourth Be With You” Star Wars theme as initially planned to coincide with the May 4 date, the festival’s motif on Saturday was an ode to the fall equinox.