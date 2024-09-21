Skip to main content
Photos: Massive outdoor dance party celebrates all things weird in SF

The annual SoMa event coincided with the fall equinox after its initial spring date was postponed because of unusually severe weather.

A person with bright yellow hair and colorful, eclectic clothing poses cheerfully between two large, whimsical mushroom decorations in an outdoor setting.
Emily Basora, 40, said she was “wearing a whole bunch of shit, nature in abundance,” at the How Weird Street Faire on Saturday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

An event that bills itself as the longest-running outdoor dance party on the West Coast filled the streets of SoMa with thousands of revelers this weekend to celebrate 25 years of keeping things weird in San Francisco.

The How Weird Street Faire came months later than expected after organizers had to postpone the original celebration because of unusually severe spring weather.

Instead of a “May the Fourth Be With You” Star Wars theme as initially planned to coincide with the May 4 date, the festival’s motif on Saturday was an ode to the fall equinox.

A lively street filled with people in colorful, eclectic costumes and accessories, celebrating in high spirits. Buildings and tents line the background.
People dance along Howard Street in the East Cut at the festival that celebrates all things wild and weird. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A smiling couple stands side by side in colorful, eclectic outfits on a sunny city street. They appear to be enjoying a festival or street event with people and stalls in the background.
Kody Irvin, 34 and Tiffany Mann, 39, said they came for the music and the people-watching. Mann said it was her first time being a vendor at the fair, where she sold face chains. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Two people in vibrant costumes pose; one with green hair and sparkly makeup, the other with pink hair and a Cheshire Cat dress. A person in a frog costume and other colorful characters are in the background.
Terri Whipple, 51, left, dressed as an alien, and Sarah Boll, 43, as a Cheshire cat. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man wearing a neon green hat, large colorful sunglasses, and a patterned shirt holds a small dog with spiky fur. He has tattoos on his arm.
Jeff Bridges, 38, shows off a tattoo of his dog, Bay Bridges, 14. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
People in colorful outfits, including a frog mask, pose in front of a whimsical mural of yellow characters in blue suits with musical instruments.
A frog in a poncho people watches from the sidelines. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person stands confidently in the street, dressed in a colorful, tie-dye bodysuit with fishnet stockings, furry accessories, and pink glasses, amidst a city crowd.
Tony Omfg, 27, said he was going for "furry-lite" and enjoys how the festival brings out "all the weirdos." | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person in eclectic attire raises a plush toy unicorn aloft. The outfit includes neon green and black elements, chunky platform boots, and bold face makeup.
Rue Weaver, 23, said her outfit paid tribute to cyber goth, trad goth, and furries. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A child is joyfully swung through the air by an adult on a sidewalk while another person jumps nearby and a boy watches in the background.
Igor Ainbinder, 36, swings his daughter Lyra, 6, as the rest of the family jumps over her legs. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person dressed in a pastel rainbow bodysuit and sparkling high heels strikes a pose on a street. They wear a glittery top hat and sunglasses, with a lively crowd behind them.
Brody Paulo, 29, "came to celebrate the enclave of creativity and freedom of expression that is San Francisco." | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Three people are wearing colorful, playful outfits and masks at an outdoor event; one has a smiley face mask, another is in a glittery outfit, and the third has a blue wig.
Annie Rasser, 35, Niko Karambatsakis, 31, Martha Mackmiller, 35, take a break from dancing to pose for a picture. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person cheerfully holds two cell phones while wearing an electronic gadget hat, sunglasses, a &quot;Miss E-Waste&quot; sash, and a purple skirt amidst a busy street crowd.
Jack Miller, 26, dressed up as Miss E-Waste, with a crown of old vapes, an earphone necklace, extension cord belt, and AirPod earrings. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A DJ with pink hair and headphones performs on stage while a person with lavender hair and platform boots dances nearby, surrounded by colorful lights and machines.
The Electroluxx stage offered one of many soundtracks for people to dance to. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person with bright orange hair, adorned with a whimsical wire headpiece and googly eyes, smiles at an outdoor event. They wear large, colorful jellyfish earrings and glasses.
Samantha Patterson, 52, drove up from Santa Cruz for what marked her very first time at How Weird. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A bald man with a serious expression is looking slightly upward. He wears a dark jacket and scarf, and the background features dark, textured surfaces with red highlights.
Avery Wong was one of thousands to fill the streets of SoMa for the annual dance party. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A lively street scene shows people in colorful, eclectic costumes dancing and celebrating in a city, with tall buildings in the background under bright sunlight.
Attendees were encouraged to let their freak flag fly | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A lively group of people stands on a brightly decorated parade float adorned with stuffed animals and a striped canopy, featuring a &quot;Heavy Petting Zoo&quot; sign.
People dance at the Heavy Petting Zoo Stage. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The How Weird Street Faire filled the streets of SoMa this weekend to celebrate the event's 25th anniversary.

