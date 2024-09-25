San Francisco police attempted a move straight out of a superhero movie this month when they tried to use a lasso-like tool to restrain a man. But their efforts resulted in a triple blooper as the less-lethal gadget flopped three times, and officers resorted to using guns.

Footage released Monday shows San Francisco Police Department officers firing a BolaWrap on an armed man running from a store near Market and Fifth streets on Sept. 13. Officers follow the man into the Powell Street BART station, where they activate the device a second and third time, to no avail.

The footage then shows three officers shooting the man when he raises his revolver in the air.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Justin Matthew Alderman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was booked into county jail Sept. 16 on suspicion of receiving a stolen vehicle, obstruction of a peace officer, and possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges, according to online records.