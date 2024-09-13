Skip to main content
Homeless operation ends with police shooting armed man in downtown SF

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
The shooting happened after officers with the Healthy Street Operation Center, which conducts encampment sweeps, spotted a man with a gun inside a car Friday morning. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Jennifer Wadsworth

San Francisco police assigned to a team that conducts encampment sweeps shot an armed man they spotted Friday morning while working on a citywide homeless operation.

Uniformed officers with the San Francisco Police Department’s Healthy Street Operation Center were at Jessie and Sixth streets when officials say they spotted a man with a gun inside a car shortly after 10 a.m.

When police approached the car, the man with the gun made a run for it, dipping into a nearby store and then out again in a chase that led officers into the Powell Street BART station, according to SFPD.

The chase culminated with police shooting the man.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect,” the department wrote in a press release hours later. “During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The armed male suspect was struck by gunfire.”

Police rendered aid as paramedics rushed to the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police took his gun as evidence.

SFPD will hold a town hall on the shooting, as it does within 10 days every time a cop fires a service weapon.

The Healthy Street team, known as HSOC, has played a central role in the city’s recent crackdown on sidewalk encampments.

