When police approached the car, the man with the gun made a run for it, dipping into a nearby store and then out again in a chase that led officers into the Powell Street BART station, according to SFPD.

Uniformed officers with the San Francisco Police Department’s Healthy Street Operation Center were at Jessie and Sixth streets when officials say they spotted a man with a gun inside a car shortly after 10 a.m.

San Francisco police assigned to a team that conducts encampment sweeps shot an armed man they spotted Friday morning while working on a citywide homeless operation.

The chase culminated with police shooting the man.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect,” the department wrote in a press release hours later. “During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The armed male suspect was struck by gunfire.”

Police rendered aid as paramedics rushed to the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police took his gun as evidence.

SFPD will hold a town hall on the shooting, as it does within 10 days every time a cop fires a service weapon.