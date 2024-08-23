Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17, the city received 24 complaints about encampments in the Apparel City neighborhood next to the Bayview — a jump of 300% from the first half of July, according to The Standard’s analysis of the data. Bernal Heights also saw an increase of 300%, registering 28 complaints in the first two weeks of August after seeing just seven in the first half of July. The number of complaints more than doubled in the Bayview, Cathedral Hill, and Corona Heights. Meanwhile, complaints rose by 75% in the Mission and 49% in SoMa. The city as a whole saw a more modest increase of about 20%.