If it weren’t for a few hair-raising seconds when the plane had to make a sudden, sharp ascent to avoid another aircraft, a United Airlines flight last week from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco would have been uneventful, passengers said.

But the abrupt maneuver injured two travelers aboard flight UA2428 on Sept. 19 and is unlikely to be forgotten by anyone else in the cabin that day.

“They did the usual ‘starting our descent’ thing, and then the plane just pulled up really sharply, like super sharply,” said Michael Lewis, a Mission resident who was returning from a business trip to his video game company’s New York office. “It felt like there was a ton of pressure. It was intense, and everyone was like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ That lasted a couple of seconds.”

Andrew Garg, an accountant from San Jose, described it differently. He said the swift changes in direction lifted him out of his seat, feeling like the moment a roller coaster plunges, and he was glad to be belted in.

“It was weird. I floated up,” he said. “It was surprising, but nothing too scary.”

The commotion was caused by the pilot of the United plane hurrying to put space between it and another aircraft, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.