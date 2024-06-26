Granted, a $75 price tag isn’t for everybody, even though nothing at the airport comes cheap. And there are a few drawbacks—such as humdrum views out the window. Instead of the soothing diversion of watching jets take off and land, attendees gaze down onto a mall-like concourse with only the faintest glimpse of the tarmac beyond. And for all the hue and cry about energy-efficient air-filtration systems and food with soul, there is still some wastefulness, like the bowl of individually shrink-wrapped apples anchoring the pre-plated food options—a suffocating airline meal as still-life.