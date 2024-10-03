Robert Hernandez and his fellow firefighters had just finished a round of physical training Sept. 20 at Howard Forest Station in Willits. They were all exchanging high fives when Hernandez turned to a Cal Fire official who, instead of celebrating with him, put him in handcuffs. Hernandez, 38, was placed under arrest for setting five fires over the course of four weeks near the Sonoma County towns of Geyserville, Windsor, and Healdsburg.

A week later, Hernandez was tense and animated, describing the moment of his arrest from behind plexiglass at the Sonoma County Detention Facility in Santa Rosa. Gesturing to a manila folder stuffed with court documents and news clippings, he proclaimed his innocence.

“If we were buds and you knew me, you would say this is bullshit,” he said.

Over the course of a 30-minute interview, Hernandez, who goes by Bobby, talked about his life, job, and confusion about the circumstances that led to his arrest. It was an accusation that was baffling — why would someone who battles fires for a living start one, let alone five? — but not uncommon, given how many firefighters are arrested for arson every year.

On the way to jail, he said, the investigators asked him if he got sexual gratification from setting fires, or if he just did it for the overtime pay. When a call for an active vegetation fire came over the radio, Hernandez asked them, “Do you think I set that one, too?”

Prior to his arrest, Hernandez — who became a firefighter while serving time for a 2017 conviction for vehicular manslaughter — had been looking forward to a promotion to captain; he planned to work with inmate firefighters like he once was.