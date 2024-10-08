Gallery of 7 photos

Koy's challenge coins depict the USS Somerset's motto, which references Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Sailors aboard the USS Somerset hold their hats during a brief gust of wind on an otherwise calm, 90-degree day. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard

The landing craft utility, or LCU, is used to transport vehicles, goods, and people to and from shore. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Crew members relish rare cell service as they wait to be transported ashore. | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

After the Somerset anchored in the Bay, the LCU delivered civilian visitors back to shore. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard

The Somerset left San Diego two days before arriving in San Francisco, but the crew had been deployed for months before that. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard