Kawakami: The 49ers Scapegoat List begins with a coach — but it’s not Kyle Shanahan

Sorensen was already on the hot seat — at least in the view of fans — well before the Jets fired Robert Saleh, Shanahan’s original DC, on Tuesday. And now? It’s scalding.



I don’t think Shanahan’s going to make a move at this spot soon, and I doubt Saleh will want to join this staff midstream when he can collect his Jets cash and relax for a bit. But Shanahan also put Brandon Staley on staff for a reason; this bears close watching if the 49ers’ defense continues to plod along at a standard well below their great recent years.



Sorensen was always going to be under intense scrutiny this season after Steve Wilks did a one-and-done DC stint last year and Shanahan tried and failed to hire Bill Belichick, Steve Spagnuolo, and Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich for the spot.



So far, the results are not good. The 49ers’ defense is ranked 20th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.6 yards per. Last year, rightly considered a down year for the team defensively, the 49ers were ranked eighth at 5.1 opponent yards per play. Two years ago, the last under DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers allowed only 4.9 yards per play, ranking third.



And here’s a sign of the two-year decline: This year, the 49ers’ defense has given up first downs on 43.3% of opponent third-down tries, 22nd in the league; last year, they were 27th at 42.5%; in 2022, they were 13th at 38.7%, and in 2021, they were third at 35.5%.



Things don’t look tied together on defense. The top guys, starting with Nick Bosa, are starting to talk about it. Which was what got Wilks fired last season.



But it’s been only five games. I don’t know if Sorensen is the right guy or not at DC. It’s too early to tell. He knows the system after all his time on staff. Mostly, his guys are just getting beat 1-on-1 on big plays. That’s not all coaching.



Of course, some 49ers fans are just as sure that Sorensen’s terrible and needs to be fired after five games as they were that Saleh had to be fired after his first two seasons (before everything kicked into gear in 2019) and that DeMeco Ryans wasn’t the right guy after a handful of games as 49ers DC.