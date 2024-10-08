On Tuesday, the district released a long-expected list of 13 schools identified for potential closure and consolidation amid a serious fiscal crisis. Under the plan, SF Community will merge with Paul Revere TK-8 School.

“This is a good school,” said Ixchop, a parent at the K-8 San Francisco Community School in Excelsior. “My older daughter went here too, and that’s why I wanted my youngest to go here.”

Cecilia Ixchop had heard that the San Francisco Unified School District was planning to close several schools next year, but she never thought her kid’s would be among them.

“This is a great school that has spearheaded many of the programs that are now district-wide, like project-based learning,” said Sullivan.

Another parent, Aaron Sullivan, called the planned closure of SF Community “shortsighted” as he highlighted its contributions to the district.

“We’ve been worried for six months,” said an SF Community dad who declined to give his name. “The communication is fucking horrible. This is fucking horrible.”

Nichols said she is familiar with Rosa Parks Elementary, which would merge with SF Public Montessori under the plan, but won’t send her son there.

She said her son has benefitted from the Montessori method, a hands-on style of learning, and the teachers have helped him become a less picky eater and learn to sit still.

“That would be horrible,” said Nichols, whose 5-year-old son is a student at the school. “The teachers here have been amazing.”

If the Board of Education approves the plan, Nichols said, she’ll search for another Montessori in the city, as she’s worried her son may not perform well in a larger classroom. And while there are other private schools nearby, she can’t afford them.

Rosa Parks is “not my first choice,” Nichols said. “I’d probably have to look for another school.”

Angel Carmack, who has three sons at SF Public Montessori, said the possibility of its closure stresses her out. While there is a plan to move kids in grades one through four to Rosa Parks, she doesn’t know where her preschooler will go next.