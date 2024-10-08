The list of schools facing cuts was released Tuesday , and it is not definitive but presents likely scenarios.

The San Francisco Unified School District has identified 13 schools as targets for potential closure and consolidation amid a serious fiscal crisis.

Sutro Elementary School: Students will attend Lafayette Elementary School or Alamo Elementary School (general education) and Chinese Immersion School at DeAvila Elementary School (Cantonese biliteracy). The campus will be repurposed as an early education center.

Redding Elementary School: Eligible for closure, but will instead become a “welcoming school” for Yick Wo students (general education and special day class program).

Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy: Merge with Sanchez Elementary; the campus will be repurposed as an early education center.

Visitacion Valley: Eligible for closure, but will instead become a “welcoming school” for El Dorado students.

A final recommendation will be submitted to the Board of Education on Nov. 12, and a final vote on the closure plan is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Superintendent Matt Wayne will host a virtual town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to provide more details and answer questions.

According to the school district, a complex set of criteria was used to create the list. The main factors include equity, which considers access and impacts on historically disadvantaged communities; academic excellence; popularity; enrollment; and effectiveness of using resources, such as buildings and facilities.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro District where the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy is located, expressed concern about the closure impacting the school site named after LGBTQ civil rights icon. He demanded an explanation for the decision, including its rationale and implications for nearby school communities.

“I intend to do everything I can to have the SFUSD to reconsider this unfair, ill-advised decision that will disproportionately adversely impact schools in the northeast and particularly the Asian American community,” Peskin said in a text.

Four schools on the list are within Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s district. In a statement, Peskin, who is running for mayor, blasted the district’s proposal to close the schools.

Tiffany Furrell, a 42-year-old mom of two, said she likes that her kids study at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy because of its civil rights-focused curriculum and diverse staff and student body.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, parents condemned the plan, saying the closures would disrupt diverse communities and learning environments.

The closure process has sparked anxiety among parents whose kids may have to change schools.

Furrell said she’s worried about the Castro school’s planned merger with Sanchez Elementary over allegations of bullying. She said she knows of children who have left Sanchez over these concerns and opted to go to Harvey Milk instead for the inclusive environment it offers.

“This is a heartbreaking situation where those children will have to go back to an environment where they were bullied,” Furrell said.

Sarah Sullivan, a parent at San Francisco Community School, called the decision to close the school “racist, classist, and completely blind” and said Superintendent Matt Wayne is not appreciative enough of the diverse community at the school.