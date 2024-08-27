Just days into the school year, the San Francisco teachers union is raising the alarm that strict oversight from the state is making it tougher to fill critical staff vacancies.

Because San Francisco’s public school system is mired in a financial crisis, the state has begun to intervene in the district’s spending, including hiring. The San Francisco Unified School District confirms that hiring for vacant positions is subject to review and approval by fiscal advisors appointed by state officials.

The process has angered the teachers union. The United Educators of San Francisco is planning an “emergency” protest Tuesday afternoon in front of the district headquarters.

“Many district positions are unfilled at the moment as a result of two concurrent problems — HR hiring/onboarding delays and the California Department of Education advisors reviewing vacant positions, further causing delays,” union president Cassondra Curiel said in an email. “This is all while the students have returned and there are classrooms of kids without permanent teachers and other needed school staff on site.”

It’s unclear how long a typical review process by state officials might take. There are more than 100 teacher vacancies, Curiel said, and a quarter of those are for roles in special education. Additionally, there are unfilled support positions, including counselors, social workers, and paraprofessionals.

The partial state control, or “takeover,” is due to the district’s poor budget rating, which means the state doesn’t trust its ability to resolve its deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars and avoid bankruptcy. In May, the district received notice from the state Department of Education that its interim budget report was downgraded from “qualified” to “negative.”

Because of the rating, two fiscal advisors from the state agency can directly engage in any district operation deemed counter to fiscal stability.