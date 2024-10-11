Driver in deadly West Portal crash gave conflicting statements, court records show

A woman accused of killing a family of four in a March crash at a West Portal Muni stop made conflicting statements to police and an eyewitness, court records show.

Mary Fong Lau, 79, told a witness at the scene of the crash that she was trying to park her SUV when she accidentally moved her foot to the gas pedal, according to a police affidavit. “When that happened, she didn’t know what to do and couldn’t stop,” the documents state.

While receiving treatment at San Francisco General Hospital, Lau told police that her 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 had malfunctioned, causing it “to suddenly accelerate” before crashing into a bus shelter and library.

Investigators did not find issues with Lau’s car, and tests taken at the hospital found no drugs or alcohol in her blood, records show. The investigation estimates that Lau’s SUV was traveling between 66 and 75 mph.