Watch: Bartenders get a kick out of noise complaints

Why all the whining? As The Standard previously reported, the city began issuing outdoor music permits at a rapid pace when pandemic-era health restrictions began to relax in 2021. That led to a boom in what bar owners characterize as vibrant nightlife — and what some residents have called “fucking annoying” dance music flooding into their homes.

San Francisco bars are fielding record numbers of noise complaints this year . Some are politely worded critiques. Most are not.

The Standard asked bemused bartenders and owners to read some of the most colorful 311 complaints lodged against their establishments.

“Has been loud all night and insane since around 1:30 a.m.,” reads one pointed complaint aimed at Jaxson in the Marina. “Things are falling off shelves in my house due to the bass.”

“You should look into the structural integrity of your house,” responded Erin Rose, a line-dancing instructor at the bar.

Some bar owners were more apologetic.

“The German beer garden music is all day long and loud,” reads a complaint against Biergarten in Hayes Valley. “It drives me insane.”