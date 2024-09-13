Biergarten may not have thumping subwoofers or lasers visible from space — but it does have one very cranky neighbor.

Still, the outdoor Hayes Valley bar has garnered 45 noise complaints so far this year: That’s the same number of 311 calls generated by DJs Fred Again and Skrillex when they exploded into the Civic Center in front of 25,000 ravers.

But the reality couldn’t be further from the truth at Biergarten, where the party stops at 9 p.m. and bands rarely play.

You might imagine that San Francisco’s most-complained-about bar is a raucous venue with club nights that thunder past 2 a.m.

Yet inspectors have never found Biergarten out of compliance and have in fact “deprioritized” the bar — meaning they won’t visit again unless complaints persist for another six months — according to the Entertainment Commission.

“German,” “drunk,” and “constant” are some of the most-used words in complaints filed about the bar.

“This is CRIMINAL!!!!! DO SOMETHING for GOd SAKE!!!!!!!!”

“Even with earplugs I can hear that pounding pounding pounding,” reads another.

“Please remind those German drunks that they do NOT own the neighborhood,” one complaint lodged against Biergarten reads.

Between January and the end of August, just one person levied 38 of the 45 noise complaints against the outdoor beer hall, according to the San Francisco Entertainment Commission. That’s roughly 1.2 furious entries per week on the 311 app.

‘You live in a city’

“I get it,” said Sven Wiederholt, Biergarten’s manager. “I understand that somebody’s being annoyed and their life is being fucked with. But there are other people living here. You live in a city.”

“My view is, if you move to Hayes Valley, you should be prepared for the noise,” said Lawrence Remstedt, a Biergarten regular. “I don’t think there are enough outdoor venues like this in San Francisco.”

Ace Elliot, a nearby resident, said she was baffled by the complaints, “especially because I’m no stranger to 311s.”

“Sure, I can hear their music sometimes on a Saturday at 2 p.m.,” she said. “But it’s like a distant noise.”

No other resident The Standard spoke to had any complaints about Biergarten, and the Entertainment Commission declined to share the identity of the mystery crusader.