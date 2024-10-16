A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at the 16th Street BART plaza in the Mission, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Luis Rebolledo faces murder charges with a gang enhancement for allegedly killing a man during an attempted extortion of street vendors on July 24, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

Prosecutors say Rebolledo and an associate were demanding “tax” payments from vendors near the 16th Street BART station when the shooting occurred around 5:41 p.m. After one vendor refused to pay, Rebolledo allegedly flashed a gun, forcing the vendor to agree to future payments.

The shooting occurred after Rebolledo’s associate became involved in an altercation with a group of female vendors who had resisted paying, authorities said. When the victim attempted to intervene, Rebolledo allegedly fired approximately four shots, striking the victim once in the chest.

San Francisco police also arrested Giovanna Ramirez-Hernandez, 30, Tuesday on attempted extortion charges. She faces additional charges related to the case, authorities said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Surveillance footage captured Rebolledo discarding the weapon as he fled the scene, according to court records. He was arrested Oct. 13 in Antioch by San Francisco police.

In addition to murder, Rebolledo faces charges of attempted robbery, attempted extortion, and weapons violations. Prosecutors have moved to detain him pending trial, citing public safety concerns.