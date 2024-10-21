Although closely associated with New Orleans, where she was born, Rice lived in San Francisco on and off beginning in the early 1960s. She studied at San Francisco State University when it was an all-male institution by day — in an echo of vampires’ nocturnal habits, women could take classes only at night. And it was in the Bay Area that she penned “Interview With the Vampire” — the titular interview is conducted in a Victorian home at 503 Divisadero St. — and, with husband Stan, raised son Christopher, also a novelist. Rice wrote installments of the 13-book “Vampire Chronicles” series in Northern California before returning to New Orleans in 1988.