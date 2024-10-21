Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Want vampire novelist Anne Rice’s $25,000 Tiffany flatware? Bidding is now open

Gothic author Anne Rice poses with a skull.
Gothic romance author Anne Rice lived in San Francisco on and off for years, writing some of her best-known vampire fiction here. | Source: Bonhams
By Astrid Kane

Vintage sterling Tiffany flatware, ornate chess sets from early 20th-century Europe, and annotated copies of “The Godfather” are just some of the items from the estate of gothic fiction novelist Anne Rice for sale in an online auction that opens Monday. 

“Elegance of the Eternal: The Anne Rice Collection,” hosted by the San Francisco auction house Bonhams, runs through Halloween and includes fascinating curios like a gilt album of photographs from St. Elizabeth’s Orphanage in New Orleans and a Royal Crown Derby porcelain dinner service.

The image shows the book &quot;Interview With The Vampire&quot; by Anne Rice, with a gold cover and red and white text. Sticky notes protrude from the top.
Rice's personal edition of 'Interview with the Vampire,' the 1976 book that rocketed her to international fame. | Source: Bonhams

Opening bids start at $10, but — as befitting a writer whose books have sold more than 100 million copies — the items likely won’t come cheap. Bonhams estimates that a 20th anniversary copy of her novel “Interview With the Vampire,” with a margin note scrawled by Rice in anticipation of a radio appearance, will bring in between $800 and $1,000. The 24-piece Tiffany service looks to net between $15,000 and $25,000. And those estimates could be conservative if a bidding war breaks out among superfans of the author, who died in 2021 at the age of 80. 

The image shows an open book with handwritten notes on both pages, including dates, messages to a son, and references to book clubs and previous owners. Colorful tabs are visible.
"In the event of my death, please give this book to my son Christopher Rice," the author wrote in her heavily annotated copy of "The Godfather." | Source: Bonhams

Although closely associated with New Orleans, where she was born, Rice lived in San Francisco on and off beginning in the early 1960s. She studied at San Francisco State University when it was an all-male institution by day — in an echo of vampires’ nocturnal habits, women could take classes only at night. And it was in the Bay Area that she penned “Interview With the Vampire” — the titular interview is conducted in a Victorian home at 503 Divisadero St. — and, with husband Stan, raised son Christopher, also a novelist. Rice wrote installments of the 13-book “Vampire Chronicles” series in Northern California before returning to New Orleans in 1988.

The image shows an elegant set of silver cutlery arranged in a line, featuring forks, knives, and various spoons with intricate ornate handles.
Flatware fit for the undead, this Tiffany sterling silver set is expected to fetch as much as $25,000. | Source: Bonhams

While she struggled to win the approval of literary critics early in her career, she inspired intense devotion in readers. “When I go to my signings,” Rice famously told ABC News in the 1990s, “I’m the most boring person there. Everybody else is dripping with velvet and lace and bringing me dead roses wrapped in leather handcuffs, and I love it.” She may have been downplaying her personal style, as the auction contains items like a strass-embellished gold-tone necklace and a crushed-velvet knee-length jacket.

The 1994 film adaptation of “Interview With the Vampire,” starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Christian Slater, takes place in San Francisco, and the haunting final scene occurs on the Golden Gate Bridge. While it may not be wise to replicate the scene, which involves Cruise commandeering a moving car, it would be stunning to cross the span wearing Rice’s sparkling velvet long vest.

Website
Elegance of the Eternal: The Anne Rice Collection
Date and time
Runs through Oct. 31
Price
Opening bids start at $10

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentBooksGolden Gate Bridge