Rising up through two male-dominated industries — tech and journalism — as a gay woman made Kara Swisher an iconoclast. Her instincts for covering tech’s major players in their infancy made her a visionary.
In the latest episode of The Standard’s podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” Swisher reveals a soft, sentimental side behind her signature aviator sunglasses, which rarely (if ever) come off. Here are some highlights from the interview.
She may be a liberal, but she’s also a military-loving patriot.
Swisher, who describes herself as “quite liberal,” says she’s always regretted not being able to join the military in the 1980s. “I wanted to, but I couldn’t because I was gay, and it was not allowed at the time,” she said. “I’m not a hider.”
“I don’t have many regrets,” she added, “and that’s one of them.”
She thinks about her dad all the time
Swisher lost her father to a brain aneurysm when she was only 5 and he was in the prime of his life. All these years later, he remains her biggest influence, inspiring her to be outspoken, defiant, and always unpredictable.
“I think that you have to surprise people,” she said. “A San Francisco lesbian that loves country music and wants to be in the military — well, that’s surprising.”
Music has helped her through life’s painful — and poignant — moments.
Strong women have been pillars in Swisher’s life. She was raised by her mother, who took her to Broadway performances, and her grandmother, who sang show tunes in their kitchen. Music has long been a salve for Swisher: It helped during the years she was in the closet and when she was a new mom to her two sons.
Her dream subjects for “On With Kara Swisher,” her own podcast? Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton — but not just because she’s enamored of their music. “Both of them are really phenomenal entrepreneurs,” she said.
You can listen to Swisher's full playlist on Spotify and find a transcript of the podcast episode here.