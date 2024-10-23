Are the Cowboys get-well medicine for the 49ers? Maybe, but there’s a catch

The staggering 49ers, 3-4 entering this final game before their bye week, would like the Dallas Cowboys to serve as this season’s version of the Los Angeles Rams.

Since that reference necessitates historical perspective: The Rams are the team against whom the 49ers reversed gloomy outlooks in two recent seasons. They entered a 2021 game against L.A. leaking oil at 3-5 — and won 31-10. In 2022, they went into the game against the Rams struggling at 3-4 — and won 31-14.

Both wins sparked turnarounds that led all the way to the NFC championship game. Now, the Cowboys (3-3) are the ones standing in the 49ers’ way at another urgent juncture.

Though the 49ers don’t play Dallas as often as the NFC West’s Rams, they have enjoyed significant success against the Cowboys lately. Three wins in the last three seasons against Dallas give reason to believe that Sunday night can offer a dosage of get-well medicine for the 49ers.

“It’s good to look back and reference those sort of things,” 49ers Fred Warner said Wednesday. “But every year’s different. Every situation is unique. And I think about what our team needs right now is not these grandiose fixes, kumbayas, or whatever you want to call it. It’s just small changes that make the biggest difference.”

Relatively minute tweaks and big additions have helped the 49ers correct course in the past.

In 2021, alignment shifts in the front seven patched up their run defense, leading to newfound defensive efficiency. A recommitment to the short passing game also led to more offensive consistency.

The 2022 reversal was splashier. Star running back Christian McCaffrey arrived via trade, turbocharging the offense to the NFL’s top spot. Other dominoes naturally fell into place as a result of the attack’s dominance.

The formula here in 2024 is clearly reliant on a mix of big and small adjustments. The 49ers must once again make strides in their run defense, which ranks No. 26 by expected points added (EPA) per play. That’s one small change that Warner alluded to.

But the team’s key to solving many of its offensive struggles may again lie in McCaffrey, who spent part of Wednesday shooting on the basketball hoop in the 49ers’ locker room. There’s hope McCaffrey, whom 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called “the NFL MVP” on Wednesday, can return from Achilles tendinitis as soon as Week 10 against Tampa Bay. That’s the team’s first game following the upcoming bye week.