Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Tesla HQ spills bright green chemicals into Palo Alto creek

The image shows two cars, one black and one silver, parked near a building with the "TESLA" logo on it. There are trees and a valet booth nearby.
A Tesla plant in Palo Alto spilled chemicals that flowed into a storm drain and, by extension, Matadero Creek on Oct. 17. | Source: Andrej Sokolow/Getty Images
By George Kelly, Beki San Martin, and Michael McLaughlin

A stream of bright green chemicals leaked from Tesla’s Palo Alto campus and flowed into a storm drain and creek, prompting a hazardous cleanup response.

The fluorescent fluid was seen flowing along a road near Tesla’s headquarters and dumping into a storm drain that connects to the Matadero Creek on Oct. 17, Palo Alto officials said in a statement.

The substance was identified as sodium hydroxide, an additive used in cooling systems; the liquid does not pose a risk to life or health, officials said in a statement on Thursday.

A fire department report said the fluid was used to cool the Tesla artificial intelligence supercomputer.

Tesla doesn’t have a permit to store this type of chemical, officials said, and the electric car company could be fined.

Initially, officials said the fire department recovered more than 550 gallons of a chemical and water mixture from the storm drain.

However, on Thursday, an updated statement said Tesla reported 12 gallons of sodium hydroxide was released from its facility at 1501 Page Mill Rd.

Local resident Mike Hedblom noticed the fluorescent green spillage while on a walk on Thursday, Oct. 17, and was the first to alert city agencies of the incident. | Source: Mike Hedblom

The cleanup continued this week as officials found evidence of the spill in additional spots along the creek, including residential areas on Park Boulevard, Lambert Avenue and Ash Street. The work will extend into next week.

While officials say there’s no immediate health risk, testing is still underway to identify the material, the city manager’s office said.

The spill was first reported by Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Daily Post.

A report by the state’s Department of Emergency Services said the spill happened shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 and was caused by “human error.”

A narrow concrete pathway lit by a bright mobile light machine. It's lined with fences and has cables and an orange hose running along it.
A bank of lights hangs from heavy equipment in a channel of the Matadero Creek in Palo Alto. | Source: Cari Templeton

Palo Alto resident Mike Hedblom filmed the chemicals oozing down the street and reported the spill to the city, Hedblom’s wife Nancy Crop spoke to The Standard and wondered why Tesla did not immediately report the incident.

“To me, the heart of it is: Why did it take my husband on a walk to report it?” Crop said.

She said parents who had kids playing in the creek that day were freaked out until they realized their children had been upstream from the spill and were unaffected.

A trailer with industrial equipment and a large &quot;Clean Harbors&quot; tank is parked beside a bush. Coiled orange hoses and pipes are arranged nearby.
An industrial truck from Clean Harbors is parked near a channel of the Matadero Creek in Palo Alto. | Source: Cari Templeton

“The regulatory agencies, the City of Palo Alto and the fire department are meeting with the business to ensure proper cleanup,” Santa Clara Valley Water District spokesperson Matt Keller told The Standard in an email.

Tesla and the company it hired to clean up the spill, Clean Harbors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com
Beki San Martin can be reached at bsanmartin@sfstandard.com
Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

NewsPalo AltoSanta Clara CountyTesla