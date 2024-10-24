A stream of bright green chemicals leaked from Tesla’s Palo Alto campus and flowed into a storm drain and creek, prompting a hazardous cleanup response.

The fluorescent fluid was seen flowing along a road near Tesla’s headquarters and dumping into a storm drain that connects to the Matadero Creek on Oct. 17, Palo Alto officials said in a statement.

The substance was identified as sodium hydroxide, an additive used in cooling systems; the liquid does not pose a risk to life or health, officials said in a statement on Thursday.

A fire department report said the fluid was used to cool the Tesla artificial intelligence supercomputer.

Tesla doesn’t have a permit to store this type of chemical, officials said, and the electric car company could be fined.

Initially, officials said the fire department recovered more than 550 gallons of a chemical and water mixture from the storm drain.