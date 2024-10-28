No, the 49ers aren’t dead yet, though it sure got close

Lucky for the 49ers, it turns out that the first half of their 2024 season was a pass/fail endeavor. And try as they might, they did not fail.



They frantically dog-paddled through the waves of injuries, suffered gut-wrenching last-minute losses, improvised wildly, committed far too many mistakes, and mostly just held off encroaching disaster for all of these eight weeks — and, quite appropriately, also throughout Sunday’s sloppy but stress-relieving 30-24 victory over the tumbling Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.



Think that’s a cynical way to view the 49ers’ relative NFC positioning going into their bye week after crawling back to 4-4? Probably not. Everything the 49ers said and every look on their face told the same story late Sunday: Thank God that’s over.



Now it’s time to get some rest, actually see if they can start playing quality football, and make some noise in November, December, and maybe the playoffs.



“We have everything ahead of us,” Fred Warner said. “We can be whoever we want. We have everybody that we need in terms of players. Obviously we’re banged up, we’ll get healthy after the week, hopefully get some guys back.



“It’s about just getting better at this point. We can’t keep getting up for a game and then dropping one and all this trying to figure out how to win another one. Let’s just get better. That’s why those little errors at the end of the game were so frustrating. Because the good teams, they don’t make those.”



As Warner mentioned, the 49ers could’ve sailed into their bye week with a blowout, after taking a 27-10 lead into the fourth quarter, but the proud defense gave up two quick Cowboys’ touchdown drives, and it was near-panic time again.



Of course, the 49ers couldn’t win this the easy way. The first half of this season had to finish with a game on the precipice. (I’m calling this the first half even though technically, the 49ers have 53 percent of their regular season remaining. That’s the way the 49ers are looking at this, too.)



The 49ers’ defense got the stop by forcing four consecutive Dak Prescott incompletions when it was absolutely necessary. The 49ers won the game. Nobody associated with the team called this a great performance or a model for anything that they want to occur in the next few months.



But it was imperative. If the 49ers had lost this game — if they hadn’t put things together after a drowsy, penalty-filled first half; if they hadn’t scored 21 straight points in the third quarter; if they hadn’t sealed it off, at last — everything about their 2024 season would’ve started to crumble away.



“We felt like the superior team and we just needed to kinda execute better,” Nick Bosa said. “There was a couple things that we were messing up on. Just about executing longer and we should beat teams that we’re better than.”



(Bosa’s “MAGA” moment on the NBC postgame set is already having its own set of celebrations and repercussions, but I doubt it will have much effect on the locker room or franchise. His political opinions are no mystery in the building, and as one of the best players in the league and true leaders on the team, he won’t be scolded for expressing it. If fans either love or despise what he did by interrupting his teammates’ interviews to make this statement, that’s all fair. He did it on national TV. It was all about getting a reaction.)



The 49ers were better than the Rams in Week 3 and still lost. The 49ers were better than the Cardinals in Week 5. And still lost. If they had thrown away this game, too, we could’ve changed all those conclusions: Maybe the 49ers aren’t good enough to think they’re better than anybody.



On Sunday, the 49ers spent the first half committing penalties on big plays — they were called for six infractions for 49 yards, including a holding call that canceled Brock Purdy’s 66-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel and another one that crossed out a big run.



Afterward, Shanahan semi-joked that he only had one message at halftime: “Stop making penalties.”



But the 49ers were gaining yards. They were making some plays. The defense, other than one long Dallas drive, was stopping the Cowboys. They just needed to stop screwing up.



“When that happens, it’s not like you come in frustrated [at halftime],” Trent Williams said. “Because it’s nothing they’re doing, it’s all us.”