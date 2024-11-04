Swing for the stands: Win tickets to Oracle Park’s golf event

What do golf and baseball have to do with each other? Absolutely nothing — but they will for one week this month!

Tee up for a giant experience at Oracle Park, as the Ballpark Back 9™, presented by The Bay Golf Club, transforms the home of the San Francisco Giants into a thrilling nine-hole golf course from November 13-17. This unique event gives fans a chance to play from elevated tee boxes in iconic spots like the Giants Dugout and a new tee next to the bullpen.

The 2024 official cap for Ballpark Back 9. | Source: SF Giants

This year’s course includes a special tribute to baseball legend Willie Mays, with hole designs celebrating his legacy and his iconic number 24, anchored in centerfield.

And here’s an exciting chance for you to join in! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to the event and an official event hat.