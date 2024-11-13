Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Sports

The Warriors deliver a true Klay Thompson tribute: Raw emotion and a great game

It was Thompson's night, but it was another essential Stephen Curry moment, too. What better way to honor the whole dynastic era?

A basketball player in a "Dallas Mavericks" shirt stands on the court, holding a ball, with a cheering crowd in the background. He appears focused and introspective.
Klay Thompson acknowledges Warriors fans donning Captain Klay sailor caps at his first game back to Chase Center on Tuesday. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
By Tim Kawakami

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry entered the court on Tuesday from separate tunnels, one a few minutes after the other, sending measured glances at each other — like epic heavyweight rivals who kind of wanted to hug each other and talk about old times, too.

Klay went to one side of Chase Center to begin his warmup routine. Curry was already shooting at the other. The two looked like they thought about acknowledging each other, but neither did. There was a game to play. There was concentration to keep.

But after 13 years, four championships, and innumerable incredible moments as teammates and shooting partners, it sure was strange to see the Splash Brothers split apart on a basketball floor.

A well-dressed man walks surrounded by photographers and media, capturing his presence in a crowded, industrial-like setting.
Thompson walks the Chase Center player tunnel for the first time as a non-Warrior. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Three basketball players stand with bowed heads, wearing Dallas Mavericks shirts. The background shows a blurred crowd, creating a focused and solemn scene.
The national anthem is played. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

“It was a little weird at first seeing Steph warm up,” Klay said after the Warriors’ scintillating 120-117 victory over Thompson’s Dallas Mavericks. “But that’s the nature of our business. Change happens. It’s happened to plenty of great players who’ve won championships together.

“But yeah, it was surreal. A night I’ll never forget. Unfortunately, it was a tough loss. Could’ve easily gone our way. But that’s life. … There’s plenty of more battles ahead, which is the fun part.”

This night was about Klay, of course, in his first game back in the Bay Area after he departed as a free agent last July. He was feted from the moment the Mavericks’ team bus arrived — from 400 Warriors employees who donned the give-away Klay Captain’s Hat and saluted him as he walked into the opponents’ locker room, to cheers during the layup lines, to the emotional video right before tipoff. This night was all about the long love affair between Warriors fans and one of the most endearing and toughest players to ever wear the uniform.

But it turned out, perhaps not surprisingly, that this night was about Curry, too. It was about two titans who accomplished so much together paying tribute to all of those emotions by trying to demolish each other in the game. Klay played very well, making 6 of his 12 3-point attempts, doing a Curry-imitation shimmy after one of them, and keying a Dallas surge in the fourth quarter that would’ve won the game … if not for Curry, who scored 10 unanswered points down the stretch and finished with a season-high 37 points.

Two basketball players stand on the court. One wears a white Dallas jersey and headband. The other wears a black Golden State jersey. A crowd watches in the background.
Thompson and Stephen Curry: No longer Splash Bros. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A basketball player wearing a headband and a Dallas Mavericks shirt sits on the bench, while fans in Golden State Warriors jerseys applaud behind him.
Thompson takes in a tribute video celebrating his 13 years with the Warriors. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Basketball players from the Dallas Mavericks celebrate on the court amid a cheering crowd and photographers. One player gestures with his hand raised.
Thompson acknowledges the crowd after the video tribute. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

“It hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries,” Klay said with a resigned smile. “The guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. On the other end, it sucks.”

Curry didn’t steal Klay’s moment, of course not. He just made another one of his own and lifted the Warriors to a 9-2 record, tied for first place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks fell to 5-5, but they won the West last season, and they have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and now Klay. This was a battle of teams that might see each other in the postseason — and what a series that would be. This game was an epilogue to Klay’s Warriors career, and it was also a sign of more big things.

‘Can’t draw it up any better’

But mostly, this night happened because of what Curry, Klay, and Draymond Green have meant to the Warriors and the Bay Area — and very much because of what they mean to each other.

They all wanted to play great. They all did play great. What better way to honor this era and to signal that more is coming for all three of them?

A colorful mural features a basketball player in a white jersey with large graffiti-style letters spelling &quot;DUBS&quot; and a &quot;Thank you&quot; message. Two cyclists pass by in motion.
The Thompson mural on Telegraph Avenue and 43rd Street in Oakland. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A basketball player in a black &quot;Golden State&quot; jersey dribbles the ball towards the basket while being pursued by another player in a white jersey, with a referee nearby.
Curry drives past Thompson in their first game as opponents. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A basketball player named Thompson gestures on the court as another player and fans in the arena watch intensely from the sidelines and stands.
Thompson gives one of his patented three-point celebrations. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Two basketball players are hugging on the court while surrounded by photographers and fans. One player is wearing a headband and a white jersey.
Longtime teammates Draymond Green and Thompson embrace. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

“Even from July when Klay decided to go to Dallas to us showing up for training camp and him not being here, it was kind of like a slow build to this for everybody,” Curry said. “‘Cause it’s such a different look for us, Klay in a new uniform.

“Granted, we won, so I can say this. But I couldn’t imagine it going any other way, where he played well, the crowd got an amazing show, went down to the wire. Can’t really draw it up any better.”

There was the dual-warmup moment. There was the video tribute — which both Curry and Draymond avoided watching, to prevent getting overemotional right before the start of the game. Curry was originally scheduled to give a brief speech after the video, but he and Klay wisely agreed Monday night that they both needed to be thinking about the game right about then, if possible. Which only underlined how much energy was coursing through the arena.

A fan outside a sports arena holds a sign reading &quot;WELCOME BACK KLAY 11,&quot; wearing team gear, amidst a crowd. The building displays &quot;WARRIORS vs GRIZZLIES.&quot;
Mark Angeles outside of Chase Center before the game. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
People in blue shirts distribute navy captain hats from large boxes inside a busy lobby with bright lighting.
For Thompson's first game back, the Warriors distributed 16,000 sailor hats to fans at the Chase Center. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
The image shows a man in a captain's hat saluting in a lobby. Beside him, a family poses in front of colorful lights, with the man holding a baby.
Scotty Todd, left, and Lisette and Christian Cruz, with their baby, salute Thompson. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
The image shows two women in Warriors gear at a &quot;Klay Area&quot; display with fan art. Another woman, smiling, carries snacks and drinks in a Warriors uniform.
Melinda Sakakihara and Monika Lu, left, and Rene Matsutani. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Two men in wheelchairs wearing Warriors gear are at a basketball game, holding popcorn. Next to them, two younger men in Warriors jerseys pose in front of a mural.
Chris Cook and Calvin Caviness, left, and Anthony Casasos and Jered Valle. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

“It was a really cool experience,” Klay said, after soaking in the roars from this crowd. “I appreciate the fans very much. The Captain’s Hat ended up being a great touch because I’m such a passionate boater. That was a warm-hearted feeling. So it was really cool to see the fans’ gratitude towards myself and something I will never take for granted.”

There was the very specific oddity of watching Klay wear a road-team uniform in this arena. And very specifically, there was the very start of the game, when Curry guarded Klay, and the Mavericks immediately threw it to Klay for an isolated post-up on his buddy.

They’ve guarded each other in practices before. They’ve probably thought a lot about what it would be like in a real game. Then there it was.

“I was so surprised they ran a post-up for him on the first play,” Curry said. “I blacked out on that one. I wasn’t going to let him score and I fouled him.”

Klay went at Curry several times over the course of the game, but Curry blocked one shot and forced an errant fade-away another time. Most of Klay’s 3s came either when Curry had rotated off of him or when Curry was out of the game.

But he did have that shimmy after he made the second of three 3s in a row.

“He did a terrible shimmy — awful,” Draymond said. “That’s the competitive nature. You don’t win four championships together without that competitive fire. He has that. And we’ve known that forever. We have that. And he’s known that forever. … When you play against somebody you’re close with, you want to beat them even more.”

Said Klay: “It was an impromptu thing. When you’re feeling it, you do stuff instinctually. I’ve done it before. I know Steph’s done it many times. So it was fun. He was kind of surprised I did it. But it was a great shot. I’ll probably still do it in the future. I play my best brand of ball when I play loose.”

A basketball player in a white Dallas jersey is executing a jump shot, while a referee signals, surrounded by a lively crowd and other players on the court.
Thompson shoots a three-pointer from the corner, one of his six of the night. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

With Curry guarding Klay and Klay guarding Draymond at times and with the game going back and forth, there was naturally lots of chatter back and forth between the three. Sometimes with smiles. Sometimes not. Hey, what else would you expect?

“That’s my guy, that’s my friend,” Curry said. “Road dog for 13 years, so there’s a lot of history, you’re going to have a back and forth. Some of it was competitive, some of it was fun. And thankfully, we were all able to focus on the game, just hoop and compete.”

Just another game, like Klay said in the days leading up to this?

“I hope y’all didn’t believe him when he said that,” Curry said, grinning. “It was great. It was everything you imagine.”

Not shockingly, Klay was spotted hanging around in the Warriors’ weight room long after the game, laughing and joking with everybody there and assuredly promising that the next time won’t end like this one did. The mood of the night lingered. It was worth savoring. It was worth saluting. And everybody involved wanted more of this — more and more and more.

A crowd of enthusiastic fans, many wearing sailor hats, are gathered in a stadium, standing and clapping, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.
Fans tip their sailor caps to Thompson. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

Tim Kawakami can be reached at tkawakami@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Golden State WarriorsKlay ThompsonSports