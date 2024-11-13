It’s been a packed month of news from the music world. Last week, the 2025 Grammy nominations dropped. Jerry Garcia’s family recently re-created his voice using AI. And on Wednesday, Z-Pain released a new single.
Haven’t heard the name before? That’s because Z-Pain is a new collaboration between Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain, who teamed up to remix Lil Jon’s 2002 hit “Get Low.”
Feel free to read that sentence again. No, you aren’t having a fever dream.
Zuckerberg took a break from his job as CEO of Meta to create his “own version of this lyrical masterpiece” as a gift for his wife, Priscilla Chan, he announced to his 15 million Instagram followers.
“Get Low” was playing at the party where Zuckerberg and Chan first met at Harvard University, Zuckerberg said, and they listen to it every year on their dating anniversary — but this year, he decided to up the ante.
“Happy dateiversary,” Zuckerberg tells Chan on his Instagram story. “I made you something. Do you want to check it out?”
The song elicits laughter from Chan. “So romantic,” she says, as Zuckerberg croons, “From the windows, to the walls, till the sweat drops down my balls, till all these bitches crawl.”
Zuckerberg’s foray into rapping was inevitable. He recently ditched his rigid formula of jeans and gray T-shirt for a hypebeast wardrobe of custom oversize T-shirts and gold necklaces. Plus, he has a penchant for incredibly expensive watches. With his rapper image secured, all he had to do was give T-Pain a call. Zuckerberg’s Instagram posts show the two having a jam session at a studio.
After the song plays, Zuckerberg asks Chan if it is “the most romantic thing I’ve ever done?”
“It’s so romantic,” she says. “Twenty-one years later, I can’t get quite as low. But it brings back a lot of fond memories.”
Z-Pain’s acoustic take on “Get Low” is far more tame than the original, and the vocals sound mildly AI-generated. Instead of twerking in a strip club and showing off gold grills, as in the original “Get Low” music video, Zuckerberg belts over a strumming guitar, singing, “Oh, skeet skeet motherfuckers, oh, skeet skeet goddamn.” The album cover shows T-Pain and Zuckerberg holding out guitars against a planet in dark hues.
The internet was not prepared for Z-Pain’s drop. “I’m convinced we live in a simulation,” one person said on X, while another pleaded, “please don’t tell me Z-Pain is Mark Zuckerberg.” One Instagram user welcomed the song, commenting, “I’ve been looking for a new ringtone.”
Zuckerberg keeps reaching new heights in publicly professing his adoration for Chan, whom he married in 2012.
In August, Zuckerberg took to Instagram to unveil a 7-foot-tall turquoise and chrome lawn sculpture in Chan’s likeness.
“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” Zuckerberg said at the time.
Apparently, the new tradition is rapping vulgar rap lyrics in a show of romance. No release date yet for Zuck’s version of “WAP.”