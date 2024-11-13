It’s been a packed month of news from the music world. Last week, the 2025 Grammy nominations dropped. Jerry Garcia’s family recently re-created his voice using AI. And on Wednesday, Z-Pain released a new single.

Haven’t heard the name before? That’s because Z-Pain is a new collaboration between Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain, who teamed up to remix Lil Jon’s 2002 hit “Get Low.”

Feel free to read that sentence again. No, you aren’t having a fever dream.

Zuckerberg took a break from his job as CEO of Meta to create his “own version of this lyrical masterpiece” as a gift for his wife, Priscilla Chan, he announced to his 15 million Instagram followers.