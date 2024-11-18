San Francisco isn’t ready for Trump’s mass deportation plans

As of Oct. 31, the city had more than 1,200 undocumented immigrants facing deportation on a waitlist for legal services, according to the Immigrant Legal Defense Collaborative. Roughly half of those on the list are children, 188 of whom have been separated from their parents. There was a backlog of 103,257 immigration cases last year in San Francisco, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse .

But local leaders who are quick to tout San Francisco’s status as a sanctuary city have not come forward with a plan to combat the new administration’s machinations. And the apparatus for granting legal protections to migrants who qualify is overwhelmed and dysfunctional.

San Francisco has a few months to save hundreds of migrant families from deportation ahead of Donald Trump’s next term as president. But the city is already stretched to its breaking point, with a burgeoning waitlist for assistance and major funding problems. Trump has pledged to deport huge numbers of undocumented immigrants back to their home countries. News reports speculate that Chinese men of military age could be targeted first, followed by immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela — whether they are documented or not.

Milli Atkinson, director at the Immigrant Legal Defense Program, said her group this year asked the city for an additional $2 million to hire six more attorneys and fund other needs. But it doesn’t expect to receive more funding until the spring.

“Just to represent everyone in deportation proceedings now would cost an additional $2 million to $3 million in funding,” said Adrian Tirtanadi, executive director of the nonprofit Open Door Legal.

Local migrant advocates say they’re ill-equipped to handle the demand, even before Trump gets in.

“My niece called me after the election, crying,” she said. “Trump isn’t playing around when he’s saying this.”

While she was eventually able to hire an attorney, other members of her family remain unrepresented.

She fled El Salvador because gangs wanted to use her disabled son as a mule to transport drugs and weaponry, she said in Spanish. When she refused, the gang members threatened to kill them both, and she escaped across the river to Guatemala, carrying her son on her back, before the Mexican Los Zetas cartel kidnapped her, forcing her to cook for them for months before releasing her.

A migrant mother in San Francisco, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Standard she’s been fighting for asylum in the U.S. for eight years.

Even if migrants get legal representation, they face an uphill battle.

Gabriel Medina, executive director of La Raza, said he’s hopeful that incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie will allocate more funding to immigrant advocates than his predecessor, Mayor London Breed.

“I haven’t put anyone on the waitlist since probably 2019,” he said, explaining that the backlog is so large that people are better off seeking representation on their own. As for the budget shortfall? “We’ve been expecting funding to go down, not up,” Garde said.

Maximiliano Garde, an attorney with La Raza Community Resource Center, said the 1,200 people on the waitlist don’t tell the whole story.

Lurie silent on immigration

The transition at City Hall will complicate matters.

“It’s really been challenging, because we have a new mayor, and so it’s hard to coordinate with the transition team,” Atkinson said. “We haven’t really heard from [Lurie] specifically on immigration.”

Fabiano Valerio, managing immigration director at Open Door Legal, called the mayor-elect’s silence on the matter “disheartening.”

In a statement, Breed said she’s meeting with city agencies, including the city attorney’s office, to discuss additional protections for undocumented residents.

Outgoing Mission Supervisor Hillary Ronen said she’s familiar with the problem.

“I am acutely aware that every nonprofit providing legal services has a waitlist a mile long,” Ronen said. She added that Trump couldn’t act unilaterally to impose his immigration policies.

“I take him at his word that he’s going to try to do what he says he’s going to try to do. Being able to pull it off is a lot more complicated,” Ronen said. “We still have a legal system, people still have rights, and we will do our part to exercise those rights in a court of law.”

Jackie Fielder, incoming supervisor for District 9, told The Standard she would work to help immigrant advocacy organizations obtain funding.