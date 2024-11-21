Big-rig crash cleared after blocking Bay Bridge traffic for hours

A jackknifed semi-truck that blocked four lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge was cleared Thursday after causing major delays during the rainy morning commute.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo truck collision at 5:12 a.m. just east of the First Street onramp, according to CHP logs. Officers arrived to learn that the driver, who sustained head injuries and was seen limping, had lost control of the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement.
The truck suffered major front-end damage. Authorities warned it would take hours to clear the wreckage and encouraged drivers to use other routes.
The impact on morning traffic was significant. Three lanes remained shut to traffic at 8:21 a.m., and the CHP estimated it would take 30 to 60 minutes to reopen the roadway fully. Traffic cameras showed a long line of cars in the rain. All eastbound lanes reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m., with the CHP asking drivers to use “due caution as inclement weather continues throughout the remainder of this week. Slow down and increase your following distance.”
It’s unclear what caused the crash or if the weather was a factor.
Emergency responders, including fire crews and heavy-duty tow operators from Atlas Towing, worked to get the truck out of the way, while Caltrans was called to assist with lane closures.