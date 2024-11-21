Big-rig crash cleared after blocking Bay Bridge traffic for hours

The impact on morning traffic was significant. Three lanes remained shut to traffic at 8:21 a.m., and the CHP estimated it would take 30 to 60 minutes to reopen the roadway fully. Traffic cameras showed a long line of cars in the rain. All eastbound lanes reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m., with the CHP asking drivers to use “due caution as inclement weather continues throughout the remainder of this week. Slow down and increase your following distance.”