Can a dating app for poly people work for a basic bitch like me?

That pretty much describes me and many of my monogamously inclined single friends. So I fired it up and created a profile.

Feeld’s user base has ballooned in recent years, with “triple-digit growth” in downloads since 2020, according to spokesperson Ashley Dos Santos. A spate of recent articles have suggested that the service once catering to the polyamorous and fetish-forward has gone “mainstream,” inundated by normies. But Dos Santos says the newcomers are also alternative types — just a more diverse group. In addition to folks seeking multiple partners, Feeld is now a welcoming forum for the kink community, celibate people in search of intimate emotional connections, singles looking for respectful casual sex, and more. In other words: a thriving meat market for anyone who errs on the side of the unconventional.

So during my latest romantic dry spell, a female friend who always seems to be overflowing with hot prospects suggested I try out Feeld. It wasn’t an obvious choice: The app was designed for people already in relationships looking to find additional sex partners. I’m about as monogamous-minded as they come — but so is the friend who told me to join. “Just see what happens,” she urged me. “I think you’ll be surprised.”

I’d recently downloaded Feeld, the “dating app for the curious,” in search of like-minded guys to spend time with. As a 39-year-old woman who doesn’t want children and travels all the time, I felt that many of the eligible men using Hinge, Bumble, and other apps didn’t jibe with my lifestyle. More than one dude I’ve matched with thought it was appropriate to ask me if I was “sure about the no-kids thing” before we even made plans to meet up.

My friend snapped a few more photos, and we both exploded with giggles. “It’s perfect,” she said, firing off one of the pictures to a guy with the profile name “Cowboy” before I could object.

Hopping off the ‘life escalator’

The first few days scanning for potential matches made one thing clear: The men on Feeld present themselves with an unusual level of candor. On Hinge and Bumble, I’ve spent hours swiping through profiles of guys who enjoy hiking and coffee, who plan on buying a single-family home in the Excelsior as soon as their equity vests, and whose most pressing questions are whether I prefer the Ikon or Epic ski pass.

On Feeld, by contrast, I scrolled through disarmingly vulnerable reflections about what men were looking for and why, plus a host of new vocabulary words. I’ve lived in San Francisco long enough to know that “ENM” means “ethically non-monogamous,” but “objectumsexual” was a new one. (A YouTube deep dive on the term turned up the documentary “Married to the Eiffel Tower,” in which you meet a woman who has fallen in romantic love with the Golden Gate Bridge.)

Creating my own profile, in turn, felt empowering. Instead of coming up with a handful of attention-grabby quips, I wrote confidently about my sobriety, my monogamy, and my borderline-unhealthy obsessions with jam bands and my dog.

Not everyone was a match: I wasn’t interested in the many “happily married and trying this out for the first time” husbands, men closer to my father’s age, couples who linked their profile pages together, or the numerous headless torsos wearing tight boxer briefs that bulged with possibilities. Being immune to certain performative expressions of San Francisco weird, I swiped past requisite Burning Man photos and proud tantric meditators.

Within less than a week, though, I was nurturing interesting, meaningful conversations with some of the most attractive and open-minded men I’d ever encountered on a dating app. I eagerly met up with one for coffee — his proclamation that he “wasn’t on a life escalator” drew me to him — and although our vibe was platonic from the onset, we had a lovely three-hour conversation and still sporadically trade travel tips. Another guy I spoke to at length confided in me about his burgeoning existential crisis, then offered to dog-sit.

Many of my pals have had similarly positive experiences — and data from Feeld reflects this. In San Francisco, the company over-indexes on millennials, with 54% of its local user base part of the same generation as I am. Gen Z represents only 16% of the city’s Feeld members, though they comprise the app’s fastest-growing demographic overall. This suggests that, at least around here, folks aging into what society may consider more conventional life phases are increasingly seeking alternatives.

A divorced male friend who’s in no rush to settle down again but identifies as neither kinky nor poly told me he prefers Feeld to other apps because it has more of a “let’s see how it goes” attitude.

“Look, the biological-clock thing is real, and I completely understand the urge to find a life partner if you want to start a family,” he said. But on apps like Hinge and Bumble, he had yet to find matches who were “open to exploring a connection without the goal of it turning into a serious relationship.”