Slightly glitchy dispatches from Silicon Valley’s first humanoid robot summit

Human-like robots have long been an almost-there technology, always five or 10 years from being ready for mass adoption. The tech conferences where robotics companies show off their wares are often more slapstick than sci-fi, with comedic malfunctions a common occurrence.

At Silicon Valley’s inaugural Humanoids Summit, held this week at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, there was no shortage of big glitches and big talk. But many of the robots — though prototypes — felt more human than ever, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence.

“This tech is advancing as quickly as generative AI,” said Modar Alaoui, president of Silicon Valley Robotics and organizer of the conference.

In his role as a cheerleader, Alaoui said 2024 brought the biggest advances yet to humanoid robots. He anticipates that within a decade, the technology will be part of our lives as “ambient intelligence” — operating subtly in the background, sensing and responding to humans without explicit instruction.