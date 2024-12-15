“I’ve developed this whole onesie obsession,” Escolar said. In a city known for characters and eccentrics , he’s carving out his niche with flair. He has sparkly onesies, quilted onesies, hand-painted onesies, lacy onesies, and onesies made with designer fabrics.

It’s a claim that’s nearly impossible to prove, but we’re inclined to believe him. He has worn them to weddings, symphony performances, the grocery store, and on wanderings around the city. When he had the opportunity to meet Vice President Kamala Harris, he wore a pinstripe onesie with silver piping, made for the occasion.

“Always” isn’t an overstatement. Escolar, who owns a chaga mushroom company , said he has worn a romper, jumpsuit, or overalls every day for seven years.

People who meet Gavin Escolar tend to remember him. The extroverted Twin Peaks resident, whose long, black hair is streaked with silver, admits that he’s a bit of a caricature: “I’m that mushroom guy who always wears onesies!”

He loves the pockets, the flattering silhouette, and the fact that he has to pick out only one article of clothing, versus trying to match disparate elements: “You just zip up and go.” The choice has become his trademark: Steve Jobs had black turtlenecks, Mark Zuckerberg has hoodies (and now watches and gold chains ), and Escolar has one-pieces.

While the onesie might evoke a last-minute Halloween costume or gauche neon rave getup, Escolar’s ensembles are closer to haute couture. But his infatuation did begin with a Las Vegas costume party: He wore a friend’s old flight suit to dress up as J.Lo , and it just clicked. “I slipped on that onesie, and I never wanted to take them off,” he said.

After feeling guilty for donning traditional workout gear at the gym, he bought some exercise singlets, so he never has to wear a “two-sie” again. Well, almost: He still owns one traditional black suit, which he keeps “in case somebody mandates me to wear it to carry their coffin,” he said.

When he tells people about his fashion fanaticism, the first question is usually about whether onesies make certain bodily functions unwieldy. On that matter, he’s resolute: “You shouldn’t have to go for number two anywhere else besides your own home,” he said. (It helps that his chaga products promote digestive regularity, and he does admit that onesies are easier for people who don’t sit down to pee.)

Escolar has had seamstresses make most of his nearly 100 onesies to his measurements, from his own designs. He used to have 200 but has been culling store-bought ones to give higher priority to his bespoke suits and create room for new additions.

Even his current stock doesn’t fit into a closet: The massive collection spans multiple supports in his garage, where each suit can hang vertically. He stands on benches to rifle through the selection.

His custom onesies typically cost between $150 and $600, depending on the fabric and level of craftsmanship. Local designer Lola Herrera has made his most expensive pieces: