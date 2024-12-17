The prior owner, Reno-based CH Planning LLC, submitted plans in April 2023 for a 50-story tower at the site, currently home to a Sloat Garden Center, but the project was scrapped amid community backlash. CH Planning LLC sold the land to Housing America Partners, according to the San Francisco Business Times, which first reported the new proposal.

John Hickey was indicted in 1997 over a Ponzi scheme to develop land in Napa and Sonoma counties. Hickey and a co-conspirator bilked more than 700 investors out of roughly $20 million, according to court records. Some of the money went to pay off early investors; some went to personal use. Hickey spent 15 years ensnared in civil and criminal investigations and was eventually sentenced to 97 months in prison.