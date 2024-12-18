Marc Benioff’s X posts take a mortifying turn

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has been getting attention for his ingratiating posts on X about President-elect Donald Trump.

Now, Benioff’s effusive tweets about San Francisco — his hometown, where he founded his 25-year-old software firm — have veered in a weird direction.

On Tuesday, Benioff took to X to extol the “crisp, fall day” in San Francisco and his favorite park, Tunnel Tops in the Presidio. (Benioff’s wife, Lynne Benioff, led the campaign committee to fund the recreation spot, which features a playground, public lawns, and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.)

“The city looks more beautiful and vibrant than ever, and I’ve never seen it so clean,” Benioff raved. “Tunnel Tops has to be my favorite park— anywhere.” By way of evidence, he attached a photo of Presidio picnickers basking in the sunny panorama.