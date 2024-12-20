A Millbrae man who keeps suing city restaurants has a new target: Stonestown’s brand-new arcade and bowling alley, Round 1 Entertainment Inc.

In a lawsuit even the most po-faced among us would likely describe as hilarious, Alexander Xue, who also goes by You You Xue, alleges that the arcade’s claw machines are rigged. He claims he spent $52 on the machines this month and won only one stuffed animal — the horror.

Xue, 27, filed the lawsuit Thursday in San Francisco. He claims Round One rigs its claw machines, alleging the company runs “a casino for children” by programming the games to prevent wins until certain profit thresholds are met, regardless of player skill.

“[Round One] is running an unscrupulous and oppressive operation that is akin to a casino for children, and is developing the next generation of problem gamblers,” the suit states.