Stonestown just opened SF’s largest arcade — and it’s already packed

Rico Smith, a City College graduate who was playing air hockey Friday, came from Roseville “to hang out with my friend who lives here and to check this place out.” Yes, Roseville already has its own Round 1, but Smith feels the new Stonestown location is “more low-key.”

I found hordes of people, young and younger, who are spending their weekends at Round 1, the latest Northern California location of a Japanese arcade and bowling alley chain. High schoolers, college students, canoodling couples, competitive gamers, children on playdates — everybody who loves a joystick or a dance battle is flocking here. The arcade, which opened in November in the former Nordstrom basement space, gets so crowded on weekends after 6 p.m. that it feels like half of Northern California has descended on this boisterous bunker.

The last two weekends, I discovered where they all were: a new, windowless arcade-slash-teenage-playground the size of a football field submerged under the parking lot of Stonestown Galleria.

Do you ever get the feeling everyone is hanging out without you?

Things were getting serious over there. Two men dripping with sweat and dancing extremely quickly had attracted a crowd. But when I told them they were super good at the game, they demurred and pointed to a guy who was just getting started: “We’re amateurs. He’s the one you want to talk to. He’s sick.”

It makes sense that this hangout headquarters is at Stonestown, which over the past few years has emerged as an unlikely cultural heart of San Francisco. “I wrote a petition to Stonestown asking them to bring Round 1 to the mall years ago,” said Neil Dulce, a recent San Francisco State graduate whom I met by the “Dance Dance Revolution” corner.

The food is highly skippable, as confirmed by the many one-star Yelp reviews . The kitchen works at a sloth’s pace. The bartenders have braces and don’t know what hard cider is. But none of that is the point. The point is the games. And the rows and rows of claw machines. And the bowling alley. And the billiards. And the vibe.

It’s hard to imagine something more high-key than this. The place is huge and fun and loud. Very, very loud. Squeals of laughter, peals of digital music, flashing lights, and primary colors fill the enormous space — a 50,000-square-foot dopamine hit. There is no day or night in Round 1, just neon.

“I’ve just been playing three days a week, four days a week, sometimes five days a week, almost like a job,” he told me between sets. He used to play at Dave & Busters in Daly City, but this is the new spot for crews from the East Bay, San Jose, and the city to meet up — convenient for him, because it’s closer to San Francisco State, where he goes to school. He often comes right after class. And it has paid off — he has a couple of high scores on the board.

The sick guy, Austin Huynh, was dressed to compete in a gray tank top, gray sweatpants, and a fresh pair of dancing Nikes. He and his friend knew exactly which expert-level song they wanted to battle to, clicking through the setup buttons with the kind of blasé that comes from 10,000 hours of experience, give or take. A group of people standing behind Huynh, ogled his footwork.

“I think this place was a long time coming,” he said. “Stonestown has not had an arcade for as long as I’ve lived here, and now that there is one here, it feels in theme with how Stonestown is trying to improve as a mall.”

In fact, the arcade feels in theme with how San Francisco is trying to improve as a whole, as we emerge from our pandemic hidey-holes and reengage in the active life of the city. Being at Round 1 with so much joyful energy all around me, it felt like the before times.

Arcade fans have been waiting anxiously for Round 1 to open since those beforetimes. Dulce, who first petitioned the mall to get Round 1 way back in 2018, said his Discord group for Bay Area players of “rhythm games” like “DDR” and “Pinky Crush” first noticed in 2022 that the company’s website had shared Stonestown as a future location. They learned of a concrete opening date in 2023, when a superfan posted on Facebook about the company’s annual financial report.