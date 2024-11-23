The San Francisco Pinball Department — or SFPD, for short — has been gathering at Free Gold Watch, a quirky print shop and arcade, since 2013. The roster has grown to 85 players, and there’s a two-year waitlist. The league welcomes players of all levels, from world champions to eager first-timers.

The impression Nov. 15 came ahead of that night’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson spectacle — but this, in contrast, was a real contest: a championship battle in San Francisco’s oldest, highest-stakes pinball league.

With the glow of retro arcade machines illuminating the room, Russ Sweetser took to the mic and gave his best Michael Buffer . “Let’s get ready for pinbaaaalll,” he roared with all the bravado of the ring announcer.

Near the western end of sleepy Waller Street in Haight-Ashbury, the smell of beer, pizza, and spliffs hung in the air.

How a pinball community came to life is an only-in-San Francisco story that stars obsessive nerds, bureaucratic obstacles, and a bit of serendipity.

“A bunch of people started competitive pinball when they joined the league, and a lot of them are now in the top 500 in the world,” Sweetser, one of the tournament’s organizers, said. “Once I moved here and learned actual skills from these guys, I got better. And then I try to impart that stuff on people who are noobs as well.”

The first quarter

Theirs is a love story formed over pinball. On their first date, Russ took Shannon to a Boston pizza joint, where they spent the night playing a “Medieval Madness” machine.

“We were like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s on our street,’” Shannon said. They stopped in Free Gold Watch within days of landing and have rarely left since.

The couple regularly check the Pinball Map , which tracks machine locations, when they travel.

Before Shannon and Russ Sweetser packed for their move from Boston to San Francisco in 2013, they knew they would be regulars at Free Gold Watch, at 1767 Waller St.

Little did he know, transforming a screen-printing shop into a national pinball mecca would require changing San Francisco law.

The shift to an arcade came after a profitable late-night poker run in Las Vegas. Henri went to buy a Leica with his winnings and ended up stumbling into the Pinball Hall of Fame near the camera shop. On the drive home, he saw a sign for a pinball expo, and it clicked: Free Gold Watch needed to get into the arcade game.

There’s still a screen-printing setup, and owner Matt Henri continues to hook up local businesses with custom merch. But today, he’s better known for presiding over 50 pinball machines that form the largest playable collection in San Francisco.

Free Gold Watch, meanwhile, started as a screen-printing company and moved to its current home in 2009.

“He played as a child all the time, so we already had basically some interest in pinball,” said Shannon, who worked at an arcade in high school. “But when we found out we both enjoyed it, we started seeking it out.”

Rules of the game

Pinball historians said that during the first wave of crackdowns — from the 1940s through the 1970s — underground establishments would get raided and fined for having machines because of the game’s early relationship to gambling.

In 1982, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors banned arcades (including pinball machines) within 300 feet of a school or playground. The idea was that these were seedy places where kids skipped their studies, rotted their brains, and wasted their quarters.

For decades, San Francisco’s prohibition remained in place, even as the moral panic around video games and pinball faded. No one bothered to change the law — and there weren’t any arcades left to crack down on anyway.

The policy was like an appendix, with some previous use that no one remembered, until Henri got a call from his landlord in 2014.

Unbeknownst to him, Free Gold Watch was operating — and thriving — out of compliance with the law. By that time, the shop had dozens of pinball machines, the nascent league was a hit, and business was booming.

After a neighbor’s complaint prompted a shutdown notice from the city, his landlord ordered him to get rid of his pinball machines. Henri never learned the identity of “the little sneaky rat” who snitched him out.

“My stomach really dropped out, because this was something I put so much love, so much energy, into,” he said.

Alas, the appendix would need to be removed. So he reached out to then-Supervisor London Breed, who enlisted her aide Conor Johnston — himself a pinball machine owner — to address the issue. The city’s fledgling pinball community went all out to protect the neighborhood spot, sending dozens of support letters and participating in city hearings.